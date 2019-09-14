John Legend Reacts to Felicity Huffman's 14-Day Sentence: 'Prisons and Jails Are Not the Answer'

John Legend is sharing his thoughts on Felicity Huffman‘s sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal.

On Friday, the actress, 56, was sentenced to 14 days behind bars. In addition to the two weeks of incarceration, the judge fined her $30,000 and said she would be on supervised release for one year. Huffman will also have to complete 250 hours of community service.

Legend, 40, reacted to the sentence in a series of tweets on Saturday. The musician appeared to address the backlash from those who believe Huffman’s sentence should have been stricter, citing harsher punishments given to people of color, including Tanya McDowell, who was sentenced to five years in prison for charges connected to sending her child to the wrong school district, according to the Connecticut Post.

“I get why everyone gets mad when rich person X gets a short sentence and poor person of color Y gets a long one,” the singer wrote. “The answer isn’t for X to get more; it’s for both of them to get less (or even none!!!) We should level down not up.”

“Americans have become desensitized to how much we lock people up,” he continued. “Prisons and jails are not the answer to every bad thing everyone does, but we’ve come to use them to address nearly every societal ill.”

Image zoom John Legend; Felicity Huffman Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Elise Amendola/AP/Shutterstock

“It’s insane we locked a woman up for 5 years for sending her kid to the wrong school district,” the father of two wrote. “Literally everyone involved in that decision should be ashamed of themselves.”

“It’s unconscionable that we locked a woman up for voting when, unbeknownst to her, she was ineligible,” Legend continued, referring to Crystal Mason, who was sentenced to five years in prison for voting in the 2016 election even though she says she was unaware that she was ineligible to vote, according to the Huffington Post. “Her sentence shouldn’t be fewer years. It should be ZERO.”

The Voice star concluded, “And no one in our nation will benefit from the 14 days an actress will serve for cheating in college admissions. We don’t need to lock people up for any of this stuff.”

