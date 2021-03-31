John Legend Has the Sweetest Reaction to Chrissy Teigen's Beautiful Issue Cover: 'I Love You'

"In my mind, there's no one more beautiful than you," says John Legend about his wife Chrissy Teigen, who graces the latest cover of PEOPLE

It's true ... all of John Legend loves all of Chrissy Teigen.

The Cravings author, 35, graces PEOPLE's newest The Beautiful Issue — and her husband of seven years is undoubtedly her biggest fan.

"There are a lot of beautiful people on this Earth, but in my mind ... there's no one more beautiful than you," the EGOT-winner — and PEOPLE's former Sexiest Man Alive — tells Teigen in a video shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

"It's not just your physical beauty, of course. It's the beauty of your soul. It's your passion. It's your sense of humor. It's your creativity. It's your zest for life. It's the joy that you bring to my life and to the lives of our family members," continues Legend, 42, who shares daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, with Teigen. "It's the fact that you live your truth every single day. All of that is what makes you beautiful."

The couple first met in 2006 on the set of Legend's music video shoot for his song, "Stereo," and the two fell deeply in love over the next few years.

"I'm so fortunate that we got to spend some time together on that day, Sept. 13, 2006," says Legend now. "We're so lucky to have each other. We have built a really wonderful family that I'm so proud of. I'm so honored that I get to parent with you and see the way you are with our children ... see how creative and inspired and inspiring that you are as a mother."

"We've been through so much joy and some pain together. We've laughed together, we've cried together," continues the star. "I wouldn't want to go through any of this with anybody more than I'd want to go through it with you."

In PEOPLE's latest issue, Teigen opens up about her full life with Legend — and how their family will always come first.

"John and I come home and know that family is the most important thing and is really what matters," says the entrepreneur and Cravings cookbook author. "The life we had was fantastic before, but the life we have now [with Miles and Luna] is unimaginable. There's just so much life and energy, and I can't imagine a life without them. And I can't imagine a life without more [children], honestly."

Over the past 15 years together, Teigen and Legend have celebrated triumphs and faced heartbreak together, including the loss of their son, Jack, at 20 weeks of pregnancy last year.

"There's been times in the past year that were unimaginable for me and things that I never thought John would have to see, but it's also been so beautiful that we have prevailed and still see each other with so much more love than we could have ever, ever imagined ever in our lives," she says.

While she isn't sure soulmates exist, Teigen says she's certain that Legend is "my person."

"We're still so excited to see each other and so excited to be a part of each other's dreams," she says. "I'm still proud when I make John proud, and I love seeing him flourish and write songs that he loves so, so much. Never did we think in our little apartment in New York that one day we would have this family in Los Angeles and he would have an Oscar or that I would be on the cover of [this issue]. We always just feel blessed."