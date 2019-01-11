John Legend Photobombed by a Fiji Water Girl Cardboard Cutout at the Grocery Store

She’s back!

Four days after becoming the most memorable meme from the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, Fiji Water Girl struck again — well, sort of.

On Thursday, as John Legend was exiting a Beverly Hills grocery store, the singer was photographed in the parking lot pushing a shopping cart full of goods. In the background? A cardboard cutout of model Kelleth Cuthbert, who walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes for Fiji Water.

Cuthbert became a viral sensation on Sunday at the awards show in Beverly Hills, after the model — with a sultry look on her face and a tray of Fiji Water bottles in her hands — photobombed scores of celebrities, from Idris Elba and Jim Carrey to Heidi Klum and Richard Madden.

Speaking to PEOPLE this week, Cuthbert explained that the photos simply came about by “looking at the camera at the right time.”

“There’s tons of photographers everywhere. It doesn’t matter where you stand, you’re in the crossfire of every shot,” she added. “You’ve gotta have good face, at least, if you’re gonna be hovering in the background frequently.”

As for her reaction to the media frenzy, Cutherbert says: “I had absolutely no idea what was happening because I obviously didn’t have my phone on me. I felt very cut off from everything. I didn’t find out until the last stragglers of the red carpet were heading into the awards ceremony, and all these people walking by started shoving their phones in my face and showing me that I was trending on Twitter, but I didn’t understand the magnitude of it till later.”

Not everyone was pleased with the Fiji Water Girl phenomenon, though. On Tuesday, actress Jamie Lee Curtis slammed the brand.

“I specifically moved away from the blatant promotions by Fiji and Moet where young women with their trays filled with their wares stood near a designated camera. I knew why there was a photographer poised there and I moved away as I said out loud that I didn’t want to be doing advertising for either,” Curtis wrote in an Instagram post.

“Clearly this angle shows that I moved from her being behind me and yet from the side it still happens. The sponsors of events need to get permission from people when they get them to take their picture next to products,” Curtis added.