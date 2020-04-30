John Legend Honors Coronavirus Workers with Performance for iHeartRadio: 'Lean on Each Other'

Listeners who tune in to catch John Legend's iHeartRadio’s First Responder Fridays performance can donate $10 towards coronavirus relief by texting "TOGETHER" to 20222

John Legend is delivering the ultimate at-home performance to honor first responders and medical employees who are working throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

To celebrate those on the frontlines, iHeartRadio is presenting a four-week tribute series — called iHeartRadio’s First Responder Fridays with FirstNet, Built with AT&T —each Friday through May 8 hosted by Ryan Seacrest. In collaboration, AT&T is donating $5.5 million to fight against hunger amid the pandemic in partnership with World Central Kitchen, Feeding America, Salvation Army and Team Rubicon. Listeners who tune in to hear Seacrest, 45, on the air can donate $10 towards coronavirus relief by texting "TOGETHER" to 20222.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at Legend's intimate rendition of the classic song, "Lean on Me" which airs Friday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on iHeartRadio contemporary hits radio (CHR) stations and iHeartRadio’s YouTube channel.

"We all need to lean on each other during these hard times," Legend, 41, says before kicking off the timely tune. His at-home show comes after Lewis Capaldi and Meghan Trainor performed on April 17 and 24 respectively. During each special, Seacrest airs on 90 CHR iHeartRadio stations nationwide. The series is also featured on the iHeartRadio app.

Additionally, individuals can submit personal messages to thank first responders and health professionals working throughout the virus using the hashtag #iHeartFirstResponders on social media.

As of Wednesday, there are now at least 1,012,683 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and at least 53,034 people have died from coronavirus-related illness in the United States. Worldwide, there are at least 2,585,468 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 178,845 deaths.

According to a new study from the Centers for Disease Control, about 90 percent of people who have died from the illness had pre-existing conditions that could exacerbate COVID-19 symptoms. The study also showed that the hospitalized patients were more likely to be adults over 65.

The diagnosed patients were also 54 percent male and the study finds that black people suffering from the condition were hospitalized at a rate disproportionate to the population.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.