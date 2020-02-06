John Legend Parodies Mariah Carey's Holiday Video — and Gets Hilariously Trolled by Chrissy Teigen

John Legend is following in Mariah Carey’s comedic footsteps.

On Tuesday, PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive, 41, shared his own rendition of a hilarious video that Carey, 49, previously shared on Twitter.

In Legend’s version, the superstar is seen groggily falling asleep in bed while wearing Christmas pajamas. The room is filled with holiday decorations and the time appears to be 11:59 p.m. on his cell phone. Legend wakes up at midnight to discover that his room has been transformed into a Valentine’s Day-themed haven complete with rose petals and red silk sheets. He receives a call from “Cupid” as his new song, “Conversations in the Dark” begins to play.

When he answers Cupid’s call, Legend is heard saying, “Cupid, it’s time!” just as Carey said to “Santa” in her original video. In a funny twist, however, when Legend shouts in celebration, the sound of Carey’s scream is heard instead of his own voice. The star then grooves along to his new song as it continues to play.

The video caught the attention of Carey herself. “I have nothing left to teach,” she jokingly commented on his Instagram.

When Legend asked, “Am I doing this right, Queen @mariahcarey?” on Twitter, she responded with a nostalgic GIF of herself saying “NO!” She then added, “Haha love you @johnlegend this is amazing!!!!! Follow me MFer 😂❤️”

Legend followed Carey back on Twitter and confirmed by writing, “Done! How did I wait this long? Embarrassed.”

His wife, Chrissy Teigen, 34, joined in on the social media fun. “Oh my god is this why you didn’t wanna do it in our own bedroom and let me sleep through it what the f— is this oh my god oh my god baaaahahahahahahha oh my god,” she wrote on Twitter.

Kerry Washington also shared a funny comment on Legend’s Instagram post. “When does the A Legendary Valentine’s Day album come out? 🤣,” she wrote.

Fans were quick to share their reactions as well. “I couldn’t love this more 💕,” one person wrote. “Hahaha epic,” another added.

“Best. Romantic. Song. EVER!!!! I listen to it approximately 725 times a day. And that video? PERFECTION,” a third person wrote in direct response to Legend’s new tune.

In the original skit, Carey is seen waking up at exactly 11:59 p.m. before her cell phone clock strikes midnight. As the clock strikes, Carey transforms from wearing what appears to be a Tina Turner costume to being adorned in Christmas pajamas.

She receives a call from “Santa” and says, “Santa, it’s time!” before giving a celebratory shout as her hit song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” begins to play. The video coincided with the official release of her holiday album, Merry Christmas Deluxe Anniversary Edition.