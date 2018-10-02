It may be the early days of fall, but John Legend “can’t stop thinking” about Christmas!

On Monday, the 39-year-old sing announced that he will release his first holiday album later this month — an LP he’ll support with a 25-date North American end-of-the-year tour.

The album, titled A Legendary Christmas, will feature a slew of favorites like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire).” There’s also new music among its 14 tracks, including a song called “Bring Me Love.” Legend teased the track in a video about the upcoming record shared on social media.

“I’ve been wanting to do it for a long time,” Legend, decked in a Santa hat, said in the clip — adding that Raphael Saadiq produced the record. “I went to [Raphael] and I was like, ‘Brother, can you produce it for me?’ We recorded eight classic Christmas songs plus six brand new Christmas songs just for you.”

Also in Legend’s video was a peek at A Legendary Christmas‘ artwork, the camera capturing behind-the-scenes shots of Legend posing for a vintage-inspired photo shoot with wife Chrissy Teigen, daughter Luna Simone, 2, and son Miles Theodore, 4 months.

A Legendary Christmas drops on Oct. 26 via Columbia records. Stevie Wonder and Esperanza Spalding are among its guest artists.

Legend’s tour for the LP launches on Nov. 15 at the Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Florida. Stops include Atlanta, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Indianapolis, Salt Lake City, New York City and Los Angeles. He’ll wrap up the tour on Dec. 30 in San Diego.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, but are available for pre-sale — along with the album — through Legend’s website.

This has been a banner year for Legend. Not only did the star welcome his new son, but he also achieved EGOT status in September for producing NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live.

He’s the first black man ever to have accomplished the honor, which one gets after winning the top awards in television (Emmy), music (Grammy), film (Oscar), and theater (Tony).

After his win, Legend thanked Teigen, 32. “We inspire each other,” he told reporters. “She inspires my songs, she inspires me to want to be a better husband and a better father. We support each other fully in everything that we do. I root for her in her career and everything she’s doing. And I expect that she’ll be up here winning Emmys herself for all the awesome work that she does.”