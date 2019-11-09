John Legend, Mariah Carey, NE-YO & More Release Christmas Albums Just in Time for the Holidays

John Legend is back with more holiday cheer! The singer is releasing A Legendary Christmas: The Deluxe Edition on Nov. 8. It’s an expanded version of his first Christmas album released in 2018.

This year, Legend has teamed up with Kelly Clarkson to reimagine the Christmas classic “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” originally by Homer and Jethro. For years, the song has raised eyebrows because of its questionable lyrics — luckily, the duo has made the hit more appropriate.

