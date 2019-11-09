John Legend, Mariah Carey, NE-YO & More Release Christmas Albums Just in Time for the Holidays

John Legend, A Legendary Christmas: The Deluxe Edition
John Legend is back with more holiday cheer! The singer is releasing A Legendary Christmas: The Deluxe Edition on Nov. 8. It’s an expanded version of his first Christmas album released in 2018.
This year, Legend has teamed up with Kelly Clarkson to reimagine the Christmas classic “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” originally by Homer and Jethro. For years, the song has raised eyebrows because of its questionable lyrics — luckily, the duo has made the hit more appropriate.
It’s available on Amazon for $13.53.
Mariah Carey, Merry Christmas (Deluxe Anniversary Edition)
Mariah Carey has released a deluxe anniversary edition of her classic 1994 album, Merry Christmas, to commemorate 25 years since the original’s release!
The two-disc set includes tunes from her live performance at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in December 1994 in New York City. The set also includes never before released recordings of “Silent Night,” “Joy to the World,” and “Jesus Born on This Day.”
It’s available on Amazon for $11.99.
Dionne Warwick, Dionne Warwick & The Voices of Christmas
Dionne Warwick has released a self-titled holiday album featuring collaborations with Chloe X Halle, Dianne Reeves, John Rich and more.
The 12-track album includes timeless Christmas classics “Jingle Bells,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “This Christmas.” This makes Warwick’s second holiday album, following the 2004 release of My Favorite Time of the Year.
It’s available on Amazon for $9.99.
NE-YO, Another Kind of Christmas
NE-YO has released his first-ever Christmas album including five original tracks and his versions of Christmas classics like “Someday at Christmas” and Marvin Gaye’s “I Want to Come Home for Christmas.”
The singer puts an interesting spin on traditional holiday music by delving into the pain of a Christmas Eve break-up in his original song, “Just Ain’t Christmas.” In another playful original, “Open Mine Tonight,” NE-YO alludes to the romantic activities that occur “after the kids go to bed.”
It’s available on Amazon for $12.59.
Ana Gasteyer, Sugar & Booze
Ana Gasteyer has released her holiday album which combines both festive Christmas classics and original music.
The 15-track album promises to bring vintage holiday cheer with a modern touch. Gasteyer teamed up with her former Saturday Night Live costar Maya Rudolph for the duo’s version of “Secret Santa.”
It’s available on Amazon for $12.06.
Keb’ Mo’, Moonlight, Mistletoe & You
Keb’ Mo’ has released his premiere Christmas album. It includes six original songs and four covers, and it took more than a decade to compile.
One humorous track, “Christmas Is Annoying,” highlights some of the unpleasant events that tend to occur during the holidays — like having “no time to relax” and racking up expensive bills on gifts.
It’s available on Amazon for $11.68.
Lea Michele, Christmas in the City
Lea Michele has released her first-ever Christmas album and it features collaborations with Jonathan Groff, Cynthia Erivo and her fellow Glee co-star Darren Criss.
The 11-track album includes several Christmas classics like “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “Silent Night.” Michele is bringing the album to life with live performances in concert in New York City beginning Dec. 19.
It’s available on Amazon for $11.71.
George Michael & Wham!, Last Christmas: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
The soundtrack is inspired by the music of George Michael and Wham! and it hits shelves on Nov. 8.
Each track was written, arranged and produced by Michael himself — his new song “This Is How (We Want You to Get High)” was co-written and co-produced with James Jackman. The film, starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding hits theaters on Nov. 8.
It’s available on Amazon for $9.99.