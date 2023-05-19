John Legend Leaves Flirty Comment on Wife Chrissy Teigen's Instagram Post: 'Fine AF'

The couple, who have been married for nearly 10 years, welcomed daughter Esti Maxine into the household mix earlier this year

By
Published on May 19, 2023 01:05 PM
2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty

John Legend is giving the "Green Light" to Chrissy Teigen's recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

The Grammy-winning singer, 44, succinctly summed up his wife's look in the comments section of an Instagram post Teigen made while promoting her appearance Thursday night on the Bravo talk show.

"Fine AF," Legend wrote about his wife of nearly a decade.

On the show, the 37-year-old model and cookbook author wore a plunging hot pink mini dress and silver platform heels while she spilled the "Tea-gen" on the recent Vanderpump Rules controversy.

"HOME SWEET HOME with my lord and savior @bravoandy!" Teigen wrote in advance of her guest spot. "See you tonight on @bravowwhl!!

The couple is also enjoying time at their real home, where earlier this year they welcomed their daughter Esti Maxine into the mix.

Teigen shared her first official photo of their baby daughter born on Jan. 13 in an Instagram post.

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕," she wrote. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes — we feel it all! X."

With his newly expanded family jetting off to new locales and even enjoying a Disney cruise earlier this spring, Legend's schedule has been packed.

In March, he shared that all of the memories have been made even better thanks to a Teigen trademark.

John Legend Rollout
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. Jared Siskin/Getty

The former PEOPLE Sexiest Man Alive opened up about his marriage in an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, revealing to host Alex Cooper that his wife's sense of humor is what he finds the most attractive about her.

"It's probably obvious, but she makes me laugh all the time," Legend shared. "It just changes your whole world when you have somebody around you that makes you laugh. It makes every experience — even when you go through the worst things, when they have a sense of humor, it just makes life better."

