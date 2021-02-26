John Legend and Blake Shelton open up about their past PEOPLE Sexiest Man Alive titles in this week's issue

John Legend Says He Learned 'Sexiness' from Blake Shelton as They Root for Nick Jonas to Be Crowned SMA

The Voice is known to have had a few sexy men grace its big red chairs.

In fact, three of the NBC singing competition show's coaches have been named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive throughout its 10 years on air: Adam Levine in 2013, Blake Shelton in 2017 and John Legend in 2019. But what can this string of good fortune be attributed to?

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I sat next to Blake long enough that his sexiness rubbed off on me," Legend told PEOPLE during an interview featured in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. "I learned all of his ways."

To that answer, fellow season 20 coaches Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas had something to say.

"That made me laugh out loud!" Jonas quipped, as Clarkson said, "It made me vomit a little."

As to who they want to be crowned PEOPLE's next Sexiest Man Alive (following reigning champ Michael B. Jordan), Legend, 42, and Shelton, 44, said they're rooting for Jonas, 28.

"Nick is next to Blake this season, so I feel like it's going to happen for you, Nick," Legend said.

Shelton added: "Nick. It's your time, buddy."

"You know," Jonas responded, "I would feel like I was in very odd company, given the fact that John and Blake were both Sexiest Men."

Watch the full episode of People Features: The Voice Turns 10 on PeopleTV.com or on the PeopleTV app.

Image zoom Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend | Credit: Art Streiber/NBC

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Clarkson, 38, meanwhile just might give Jonas a run for his money.

"At this point, I have a chance!" she joked. "I kind of feel they're just handing it out at this point ... I'm totally kidding. I think both John and Blake earned it. I do."

In this week's issue, Shelton also said he's hoping to see his fellow Sexiest Man Alive and former Voice colleague Levine, 41, perform at his upcoming wedding to fiancée Gwen Stefani, 51.

"I still say Adam owes me a full-band performance with Maroon 5, mostly because I want it to cost him," he said.

Season 20 of The Voice premieres March 1 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.