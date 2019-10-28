John Legend and Kelly Clarkson have recorded a Christmas song together!

The Voice coaches updated the lyrics to “Baby It’s Cold Outside” with Insecure star and writer Natasha Rothwell, according to Vanity Fair, which recently released their profile on Legend, 40, and wife Chrissy Teigen. Legend’s label, Columbia Records, then confirmed the news in a press release.

The outlet reveals the new lyrics have taken out the controversial sexist lines to be more appropriate for 2019: “I really can’t stay (Baby it’s cold outside)/ I’ve gotta go away (I can call you a ride)/ This evening has been (so glad that you dropped in)/ So very nice (time spent with you is paradise)/ My mother will start to worry (I’ll call a car and tell ’em to hurry).”

The song will appear on an expanded version of Legend’s Christmas album, A Legendary Christmas: The Deluxe Edition, available Nov. 8.

“Baby It’s Cold Outside” was first penned by Frank Loesser (Guys and Dolls) in 1944 as a duet for him to sing with his wife at parties. It’s gone on to become an enduring holiday classic, sung by everyone from Dolly Parton and Rod Stewart to Michael Bublé and Idina Menzel to Chris Colfer and Darren Criss on an episode of Glee.

But in recent years the lyrics have raised eyebrows with lines like, “Say, what’s in this drink?” and a back-and-forth where a man tries to convince a woman to stay the night despite her continued protests — “I really can’t,” and “The answer is no.”

Last year, the song was taken off of some radio playlists in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

Loesser’s daughter Susan told NBC News that “Bill Cosby ruined it for everybody,” referring to the comedian being accused by 60 women of drugging and assaulting them. “Way before #MeToo, I would hear from time to time people call it a date rape song. I would get annoyed because it’s a song my father wrote for him and my mother to sing at parties. But ever since Cosby was accused of drugging women, I hear the date rape thing all the time,” she said.