John Legend Gives Update on His Friendship with Kanye West: 'We're Doing Our Own Thing'

John Legend is speaking out regarding his friendship with Kanye West.

In a new interview with U.K.'s The Sunday Times, the "All of Me" singer, 41, addressed his friendship with West, 42, and clarified if there was a rift between the longtime friends given the rapper's vocal support for President Donald Trump.

"I don’t think we’re less friends because of the Trump thing," Legend explained. "I just think we’re doing our own thing. He’s up in Wyoming. I’m here in L.A. We’ve both got growing families and I no longer have a formal business relationship with him as an artist, so I think it’s just part of the natural cycle of life."

Legend said that he and West "never talked about politics before," adding that it was "never a part" of their interaction.

"Our interaction was almost always about creativity and music," he shared. "He’s also in a different place musically. He’s doing gospel music. That’s what he’s focused on right now, designing his clothes, so we’re in different places.”

Legend has been a longtime friend of West's, even attending the rapper's 2014 wedding to Kim Kardashian West. But in 2018, the two men sparred online about West's support for Trump.

At the time, West tweeted a screenshot of a conversation he had with Legend, who, along with his wife Chrissy Teigen, had publicly supported Hilary Clinton during the 2016 election.

"Hey it’s JL. I hope you’ll reconsider aligning yourself with Trump,” Legend seemingly wrote in a recent text message exchange. “You’re way too powerful and influential to endorse who he is and what he stands for. As you know, what you say really means something to your fans. They are loyal to you and respect your opinion.”

Legend continued: “So many people who love you feel so betrayed right now because they know the harm that Trump’s policies cause, especially to people of color. Don’t let this be part of your legacy. You’re the greatest artist of our generation.”

West replied to the text: “I love you John and I appreciate your thoughts. You bringing up my fans or my legacy is a tactic based on fear used to manipulate my free thought.”