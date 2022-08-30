John Legend Jokes Being Named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive Is Like a 'Double-Edged Sword'

John Legend would rather tune out the haters.

In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from Twitter's upcoming #FanTweets series, the "All of Me" singer reacts to a viral tweet from a fan that questioned his Sexiest Man Alive cover in 2019.

He began by laughing as he recited the tweet: "john legend reading y'alls reactions to his PEOPLE cover." The tweet also included a photo of the cartoon character Arthur — from the PBS show of the same name — shedding a tear.

"You know what? I did not read y'all's reaction to my PEOPLE cover. I knew in advance that being named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive was a double-edged sword," the "All She Wanna Do" singer, 43, says in the clip. "It's nice, they put you on the cover, they give you this beautiful spread — but then people just talk s— about you afterwards! So I just didn't check my mentions."

He continues with a laugh, "So nope, I wasn't crying about it because I didn't look."

John Legend. Doug Inglish

Legend's title was revealed in November 2019 and at the time, he said he felt a mix of emotions when he heard the news.

"I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it's a lot of pressure," the entertainer said at the time. "Everyone's going to be picking me apart to see if I'm sexy enough to hold this title. I'm [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!"

Legend was PEOPLE's 34th Sexiest Man Alive, joining a long list of Hollywood's hottest, starting with a then-29-year-old Mel Gibson in 1985. Currently, Paul Rudd holds the title.

The video clip is only the beginning of Twitter's #FanTweets series, set to kick off on Wednesday. In the series, celebrities will respond to real Tweets from fans to help brings fans closer to their favorite stars. In the clip, the singer also reacted to a few more hilarious tweets.

In one instance, he addressed the popular notion by fans that he looks like the Arthur cartoon character.

Doug Inglish.

The tweet read: "JOHN LEGEND ACCEPTING THE FACT THAT HE LOOKS LIKE ARTHUR IS THE MOST IMPORTANT THING THAT HAPPENED IN 2018." The Twitter user also paired it with photos from the time the star dressed as the character.

"I've finally succumbed to the notion that I sorta look like Arthur and I wore an Arthur outfit in this picture. I did the little fist meme and everything," he says with a smirk. "You guys won okay — you won."

Legend is currently gearing up for the release of his eighth studio album LEGEND on Sept. 19. Meanwhile, the singe and his wife Chrissy Teigen announced on social media earlier this month that they are expecting a baby after suffering a pregnancy loss over two years ago.