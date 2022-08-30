John Legend Jokes Being Named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive Is Like a 'Double-Edged Sword'

Twitter's #FanTweets series will launch on Wednesday, beginning with Legend

By
Published on August 30, 2022 12:00 PM

John Legend would rather tune out the haters.

In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from Twitter's upcoming #FanTweets series, the "All of Me" singer reacts to a viral tweet from a fan that questioned his Sexiest Man Alive cover in 2019.

He began by laughing as he recited the tweet: "john legend reading y'alls reactions to his PEOPLE cover." The tweet also included a photo of the cartoon character Arthur — from the PBS show of the same name — shedding a tear.

"You know what? I did not read y'all's reaction to my PEOPLE cover. I knew in advance that being named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive was a double-edged sword," the "All She Wanna Do" singer, 43, says in the clip. "It's nice, they put you on the cover, they give you this beautiful spread — but then people just talk s— about you afterwards! So I just didn't check my mentions."

He continues with a laugh, "So nope, I wasn't crying about it because I didn't look."

John legend
John Legend. Doug Inglish

Legend's title was revealed in November 2019 and at the time, he said he felt a mix of emotions when he heard the news.

"I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it's a lot of pressure," the entertainer said at the time. "Everyone's going to be picking me apart to see if I'm sexy enough to hold this title. I'm [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!"

Legend was PEOPLE's 34th Sexiest Man Alive, joining a long list of Hollywood's hottest, starting with a then-29-year-old Mel Gibson in 1985. Currently, Paul Rudd holds the title.

The video clip is only the beginning of Twitter's #FanTweets series, set to kick off on Wednesday. In the series, celebrities will respond to real Tweets from fans to help brings fans closer to their favorite stars. In the clip, the singer also reacted to a few more hilarious tweets.

In one instance, he addressed the popular notion by fans that he looks like the Arthur cartoon character.

John legend in a tan sweater
Doug Inglish.

The tweet read: "JOHN LEGEND ACCEPTING THE FACT THAT HE LOOKS LIKE ARTHUR IS THE MOST IMPORTANT THING THAT HAPPENED IN 2018." The Twitter user also paired it with photos from the time the star dressed as the character.

"I've finally succumbed to the notion that I sorta look like Arthur and I wore an Arthur outfit in this picture. I did the little fist meme and everything," he says with a smirk. "You guys won okay — you won."

Legend is currently gearing up for the release of his eighth studio album LEGEND on Sept. 19. Meanwhile, the singe and his wife Chrissy Teigen announced on social media earlier this month that they are expecting a baby after suffering a pregnancy loss over two years ago.

Related Articles
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba's Relationship Timeline
Kim Burrell attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Gospel Singer Kim Burrell Apologizes After Referring to 'Broke' and 'Ugly' Churchgoers During Sermon
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Paul Rudd attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Celebrities React to Paul Rudd Being Named PEOPLE's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive: 'No Arguments Here'
Jack Harlow and Brandy perform onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jack Harlow and Brandy Perform Surprise Live Debut of 'First Class' Remix at BET Awards 2022
paul rudd, alicia silverstone
Alicia Silverstone Reacts to Paul Rudd's SMA Reveal: He's Been 'Kind of a Baldwin Since 1995'
People Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd
All the Sexiest Man Alive Covers
Jack Harlow and Brandy
Brandy Reacts to Jack Harlow Learning She's Ray J's Sister: 'I Will Murk This Dude in Rap at 43'
Jack Harlow and Brandy
Brandy Remixes Jack Harlow's 'First Class' After He Learned She's Ray J's Sister: 'My Name Is World Famous'
SMA2018_Promo_FINAL
'I'm Still the Sexiest': Everything PEOPLE's Past Sexiest Man Alive Winners Have Said About the Title
Jack Harlow; Ray J; Brandy
Jack Harlow Is Surprised to Learn Brandy and Ray J Are Siblings: 'Nobody's Ever Told Me That'
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X Teases BET Diss Track After Award Show Snub, Emphasizes the 'Bigger Problem of Homophobia'
People Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd
Paul Rudd Loves Watching 'Friends' with His Daughter — but 'Then She'll Be Like, You're Not Joey'
Paul Rudd
Paul Rudd Insists He Had an Awkward Phase in High School: 'Puberty Hit Me Like a Mack Truck'
colbert, paul rudd
Paul Rudd Is Revealed as PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'
34th Santa Barbara International Film Festival - Cinema Vanguard Award Presented by Belvedere Vodka Honoring Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan on Becoming 'Former' Sexiest Man Alive: 'I Let It Slide Because It's Paul Rudd'
1988: JOHN F. KENNEDY JR.
The Sexiest Photos Ever of Our 32 Sexiest Men Alive