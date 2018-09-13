John Legend Joins The Voice as a Coach for Season 16

The EGOT has landed!

On Thursday, NBC announced that John Legend would be joining The Voice as a judge for season 16, which airs this spring.

“I’m thrilled to join the coaches of The Voice.,” Legend said in a press release about the exciting news.

“I’ve been a guest and mentor on the show multiple times and I’m so excited to discover talented singers and help them make the most of their gift. I hope the world is ready for #TeamJL,” he added.

Legend will be replacing host Jennifer Hudson and joining Kelly Clarkson and long-running hosts Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

RELATED: John Legend Adds EGOT Emmy to His Trophy Wall — and Chrissy Teigen Can’t Resist an Arthur Joke

Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Legend previously appeared on the show as an advisor to Levine’s team in 2017.

RELATED VIDEO: John Legend Becomes an EGOT as He Wins Emmy for Jesus Christ Superstar

The “All of Me” singer’s exciting news comes just days after Legend became one of the youngest people — and first African-American male — to achieve EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) status.

Legend, 39, won his first Emmy for co-producing NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live.

RELATED: John Legend Opens Up About Playing Jesus: He ‘Was a Bit of a Revolutionary’

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Following the ceremony, the musician told reporters that his wife Chrissy Teigen inspires him every day — and he wouldn’t be surprised to see her walk away with a few Emmys of her own.

“We inspire each other,” he explained. “She inspires my songs, she inspires me to want to be a better husband and a better father. We support each other fully in everything that we do. I root for her in her career and everything she’s doing. And I expect that she’ll be up here winning Emmys herself for all the awesome work that she does.”

Legend, who played Jesus in the NBC live production, is also nominated for outstanding actor in a limited series or movie, which will be announced during the Primetime Emmys next week.