John Legend, Jennifer Hudson Sing 'Beauty and the Beast' Rendition for Disney Family Singalong

There's nothing beastly about this beautiful cover.

On Sunday, ABC aired the second installment of its Disney Family Singalong, which saw another crop of famous faces reimagining several classic songs. Jennifer Hudson and John Legend performed a split-screen duet for the Mother's Day special, giving a stirring rendition of "Beauty and the Beast" from the iconic 1991 film of the same name.

The pair sang about the "tale as old as time, the song as old as rhyme" while social distancing at home. Hudson, 38, wore a shiny purple dress for the broadcast, as Legend, 41, sat at the piano, on which scenes from the movie played.

Sharing some behind-the-scenes looks on Instagram, Hudson posted clips of herself getting ready for the musical performance. In one clip, the Oscar-winner posed next to an elegant chandelier with a sparkly filter, writing in the caption, "Happy Mother’s Day to all you amazing mothers out there !!!!!!"

Hudson's 10-year-old son David helped her finalize her glamorous look in another video, carefully tying a bow on her neckline before she recorded her Disney rendition.

"Thank u my baby for loving mama and for taking care of me the way u do !" she captioned the sweet post.

Hudson honored her son in a separate post later on Sunday, writing that she is "proud" to be his mother. "I love your hugs , I love your kisses but my favorite sound in the world is the sound of your laughter!" she wrote. "I love u and so proud to be your mom!"

In the original 1991 animated movie, the title song was performed by Angela Lansbury, with an end-credits version vocalized by Céline Dion and Peabo Bryson.

Legend sang the tune along with Ariana Grande for the 2017 live-action remake, which saw Emma Thompson perform it during the film as Mrs. Potts.

The ABC broadcast on Sunday night — hosted by American Idol's Ryan Seacrest — also saw notable performances from the likes of Keke Palmer, Shakira, Katy Perry (and her poodle, Nugget!), the Muppets and more.

Halsey sported red hair to sing The Little Mermaid's "Part of Your World," and The Lion King (2019) stars Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner and Donald Glover reprised their roles to perform "Hakuna Matata."