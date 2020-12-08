The awards show will also feature appearances by John Oliver, Nick Jonas, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

John Legend to Host Global Citizen Prize Awards with Performances by Gwen Stefani, Common and More

John Legend is lending his emceeing skills and voice toward honoring those who have helped out on a global scale.

The Grammy-winning singer, 41, will host the Global Citizen Prize Awards that's all about giving leaders recognition and acknowledgment for doing critically needed work to end extreme poverty.

In addition to Legend, the awards show, which will honor those around the world making extraordinary efforts to lift up the world's most vulnerable, will also feature performances by Alessia Cara, Carrie Underwood, Common, Gwen Stefani, JoJo and Tori Kelly.

Some of the night's top prizes include the Global Citizen of the Year, Global Citizen Prize for World Leader, Global Citizen Prize for Business Leader, Global Citizen Artist of the Year, Cisco Youth Leadership Award and the Global Citizen Country Hero Award.

Up for the Global Citizen Prize for World Leader honor are Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, Chairwoman & Managing Director of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Executive Director of UNAIDS Winnie Byanyima.

New awards and accolades include Global Citizen Prize for Philanthropy, Global Citizen Prize for Culture & Education, Global Citizen Prize for Activism and the #My2020Hero social media campaign.