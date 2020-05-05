The 10-time Grammy winner spoke to GQ Hype about Trump, self-isolating with wife Chrissy Teigen, and his new album Bigger Love

John Legend Says President Donald Trump Is the 'Exact Opposite of What We Need Right Now'

John Legend has spoken out about Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has increasingly come under fire in recent weeks.

The "All of Me" singer – who recently delivered the ultimate at-home performance to honor first responders and medical employees tackling COVID-19 — says the president is "the exact opposite of what we need right now."

“He says a bunch of ridiculous happy-talk home remedies that people should not be doing and he thinks he’s brilliant because he has a relative who is a doctor,” Legend says in the latest edition of GQ Hype.

“Then you combine that with the fact that he doesn’t listen to scientists and makes every decision on how it will benefit him personally. He’s also a very short-term thinker, so he doesn’t think much about how to handle big, complex problems that require planning and long-term vision.”

Legend is currently isolating in a rented beach-side California home with wife Chrissy Teigen and their two kids — daughter Luna Simone, 4, and son Miles Theodore, 2 this month— as well as Teigen's mother, Vilailuck.

On April 4, the couple helped Ellen DeGeneres kick off the new at-home edition of her talk show, appearing via video on the syndicated series to discuss how they’ve been coping during the global coronavirus pandemic.

“This is honestly unreal,” said Teigen, 34, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It’s just been an unreal, surreal experience for our family and everyone out there. So it’s just been crazy.”

Speaking to GQ Hype, Legend struck a slightly more optimistic note.

"I feel like we’ve adjusted pretty well,” says Legend. “We’re fortunate, of course. We have the resources to deal with everything we need to deal with in a pretty painless way. We have our family unit and we love our kids and love hanging out with them. And they especially love being home with us 24/7. We’re making the best of a wild situation."

Yet this doesn’t mean the pandemic hasn’t played havoc with Legend’s ability to entertain.

While he recently appeared in the pre-recorded CBS special Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince alongside Usher, Chris Martin, Dave Grohl and Alicia Keys, Legend admits to being just as nervous as everyone else about what the future holds and whether the new music he's recorded — including tropical-flavored track "Bigger Love," which he revealed on April 17 – will be relevant in the post-isolation world.

"On the career side, it’s been crazy, because we have all this new music that we were preparing to put out and you just never know how all of it affects how people are going to receive it. Will they receive it differently?” Legend tells GQ Hype.

“And then, of course, we’ve had to cancel all kinds of performances. We just don’t know what’s going to happen. I do know that I have a lot of music that I want people to hear and we’re finishing the album up and we still want to put it out reasonably soon."

