John Legend Defends Rita Ora as She's Slammed for Lip Syncing in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

John Legend is sticking up for a fellow musician.

On Thursday, some Twitter users called out Rita Ora, 27, for lip syncing during her performance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — and the “All of Me” singer, 39, wants everyone to understand that Ora had no choice in the matter.

“Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don’t have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance,” Legend tweeted in response to a fan pointing out that he also lip synced.

“Hope y’all enjoyed it anyway,” he added. “Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live!”

The “Anywhere” artist followed up, “Fun fact @johnlegend thank you for clarifying what I was about to also tweet. It’s annoying for us but anyway!”

“All my shows are 100 percent live always have been!” she continued. “When you come to a ORA show get ready! Back to holidays! Have a good one guys!”

Singer Simona Milinyte also sided with Ora.

“We all know that Rita Ora can sing! Don’t be so quick to judge!” she tweeted. “Idk, but it’s possible that tv streaming was late or she was getting different playback or that the sound she was hearing in her headphone was different from what we heard.”