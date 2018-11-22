John Legend Defends Rita Ora as She's Slammed for Lip Syncing in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

John Legend is sticking up for a fellow musician.
On Thursday, some Twitter users called out Rita Ora, 27, for lip syncing during her performance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — and the “All of Me” singer, 39, wants everyone to understand that Ora had no choice in the matter.
“Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don’t have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance,” Legend tweeted in response to a fan pointing out that he also lip synced.
“Hope y’all enjoyed it anyway,” he added. “Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live!”
RELATED: Disturbia! Rihanna Transforms Into a Sexy Skeleton at Rita Ora’s Star-Studded Halloween Party
The “Anywhere” artist followed up, “Fun fact @johnlegend thank you for clarifying what I was about to also tweet. It’s annoying for us but anyway!”
“All my shows are 100 percent live always have been!” she continued. “When you come to a ORA show get ready! Back to holidays! Have a good one guys!”
Singer Simona Milinyte also sided with Ora.
“We all know that Rita Ora can sing! Don’t be so quick to judge!” she tweeted. “Idk, but it’s possible that tv streaming was late or she was getting different playback or that the sound she was hearing in her headphone was different from what we heard.”
“Exactly!! You got that right!” Ora responded. “You know this girl doesn’t lip sync it’s not my world! Now let me go find some turkey!!”
RELATED VIDEO: Glamour ‘Woman of the Year’ Chrissy Teigen Gets Emotional on Stage and Thanks ‘Trophy Husband’ John Legend
A curious fan asked Legend, “do you actually sing while you lip sync or do you just move your mouth?”
“I sang exactly as I would’ve if you could hear me,” Legend answered. “I figure that’s the only way to believably do it. But I’m not an expert in these matters.”
“If people didn’t know you all lip synced by now oh well,” another fan said to Legend. “I lost all faith when I learned there was lip syncing on Soul Train in 1997.”
RELATED: Diana Ross, John Legend and More to Perform at NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center
“True, but… I actually convinced Soul Train to let me sing live when I was on there back in the Get Lifted days,” Legend said.