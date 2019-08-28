John Legend Continues to Prove He's a 'Good Instagram Husband' and Kris Jenner Is Cheering Him on

John Legend continues to put in extra work to prove he’s a “good Instagram husband” after wife Chrissy Teigen called him out earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Legend, 40, proudly shared a shot of Teigen, 33, from their Thailand Vacation.

“My wife is beauuuuuutiful #goodinstagramhusband,” Legend captioned the post, which shows the model striking a pose in a coffee-colored maxi dress. He added the hashtag “#goodinstagramhusband,” a popular term used to refer to those who are often tasked with taking pictures of their significant others.

The “All of Me” singer even took the image from an impressive angle, earning a nod from none other than Kris Jenner.

“You’re doing amazing sweetie!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼” Jenner, 63, wrote in the comment section of the post, hilariously quoting herself.

As most Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans know, Jenner first used the phrase during the fourth episode of season 1, which featured her pointing her camera at daughter Kim Kardashian during a nude photo shoot.

Image zoom John Legend Instagram

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Jokes About Cheating on John Legend After Posting Photo of His Mini-Me Miles

Legend’s quest to become a better photographer started on Saturday when Teigen complained about his lack of skills in an interaction highlighted by Comments by Celebs.

“I never have pictures of myself because I am selfless and am the designated photo taker and keeper for my family,” she captioned a selfie of her and daughter Luna Simone. “No one else seems to care to be thoughtful to take good photos of me.”

Teigen added, “They merely click them off without paying attention to angles or lighting or general photo ambiance. but it’s okay. Such is the life I chose.”

Making it crystal clear that she was talking about her husband, the mom of two ended the post by writing, “to john.”

Responding to his wife’s joking critiques, Legend commented on the post with one word: “wow.”

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and Kris Jenner Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

In an attempt to clear his name, Legend went on to post a series of photos that he believed to show off his skills.

“When your wife says you’re a bad Instagram husband but you’re like…” he wrote alongside a photograph that was taken at a flattering angle and with good lighting.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Troll Who Told Her to Wear a Bra: ‘Allow Me to Save You’

Making another joke, Teigen, whose hands rest in her lap in the snapshot, quipped, “I took this.”

“Take that back,” Legend replied.

Last but not least, Legend posted another photo of Teigen, which had seemingly gotten her seal of approval as she had previously posted on her own Instagram account.

“Photo by ….me!” he wrote, triumphantly adding the hashtag “Good Instagram Husband.”