John Legend Reveals How He Picks Christmas Presents for Chrissy Teigen 5 Years into Marriage

Christmas shopping in the Legend household? Chrissy Teigen has it handled.

While hosting the “A Legendary Shopping Night” at the Fred Segal Sunset store in Los Angeles on Monday night, John Legend opened up about his holiday plans — and teased the gifts that will be waiting for his wife and two adorable kids Luna, 2, and Miles, 7 months, on Christmas morning.

“Chrissy’s really been doing most of it! She’s been working on Luna’s stuff a lot,” Legend, 39, told PEOPLE at the fête, where guests sipped on sparkling wine from his label LVE.

“I have Chrissy’s present, and Miles won’t know the difference,” he added, laughing.

Married since 2013, the “All of Me” singer revealed he still likes to add a touch of romance when it comes to presents for Teigen, 33.

“I like it to be practical, but also really beautiful and tasteful,” he said. “Things she can use but are also fly.”

The superstar couple’s hands are full these days with two kids and packed work schedules — including the entertainer's smash holiday tour — but they steal time for themselves when they can.

“It’s fun to get dressed up and go on date night,” says Legend, who’s recently been topping best-dressed lists with his wife. “She likes me in a nice, black suit with a white shirt and she’s happy. I like her in all variations, but I like sexy!”

Wrapping his tour in Los Angeles on the 23rd, the performer is looking forward to spending quality time with his loved ones when his schedule finally slows down over Christmas.

“We had so much fun doing our [holiday special]. Having my family there was amazing, and they had watch parties in Ohio,” says Legend about the couple’s NBC special A Legendary Christmas, which aired late last month. “But we’ll be home [for Christmas]. Our last show is the 23rd, I’ll do a little performance for Kris Jenner’s party on the 24th and then we’ll be home on the 25th!”