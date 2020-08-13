John Legend Debuts Romantic 'Wild' Music Video with Wife Chrissy Teigen

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen met on the set of his "Stereo" music video in 2006

John Legend's latest project encapsulates his romance with wife Chrissy Teigen.

On Thursday, the Grammy winner, 41, debuted the music video for "Wild," a single off his new album Bigger Love. In the video, Legend and Teigen, 34, embrace one another and display their love.

"I wanna drive you/ Wild, wild, wild/ I wanna love you/ For miles and miles/ We can go slow/ We don't need to rush/ I'll take the wheel, make you feel every touch/ I wanna drive you/ Wild, wild, wild," he croons in the single.

John Legend/Instagram

Legend — who is PEOPLE's reigning Sexiest Man Alive — previously opened up about how he knew he and Teigen were meant to be together. “She’s the one. It’s clear!” he said. “We have great chemistry. She makes me laugh all the time. She’s a wonderful mother. She’s my best friend.”

The father of two added, “She inspires some good love songs.”

“People see our banter a lot, and we have a lot of fun together. I like the fact that she makes me laugh all the time,” he said. “The thing that makes me say ‘Aw’ is when she unironically compliments me because she doesn’t do it a lot. I wouldn’t love it if she did it all the time!”

Legend explained that his main goal as a husband is being a “rock” for Teigen. “Being a good husband is about communicating and listening to what your partner needs and wants,” he said. “A lot of it is being trustworthy, being dependable, being someone they can rely on. They want security and to know someone has their back. Hopefully, I do that for Chrissy.”

The couple shares two children, daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2. Legend previously said becoming parents strengthened their bond.

“[Parenthood] deepens your love for your partner because you see them in a different light going through, in our case, the trouble of actually having a kid,” he said. “Then Chrissy’s going through postpartum depression. You just see different sides of that person, and if you go through it and you learn from it and you come out the other end better for it, then it deepens and strengthens your relationship.”