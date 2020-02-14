John Legend Dedicates Romantic Valentine’s Day Ode to Wife Chrissy Teigen’s ‘Unique’ Feet

John Legend loves all of Chrissy Teigen, even the feet!

PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive, 41, unveiled a very special Valentine’s Day tribute to his wife while taking over hosting duties for Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I heard that Ellen created a little clip about my wife Chrissy. She’s calling it a celebrity fun fact clip. Let’s see what she put together,” he said, as snippets from Teigen’s 2018 appearance on the daytime talk show — where she jokingly revealed that she hates her feet — began to play.

“I have horrible feet, now you’re all going to look at my feet. No please don’t,” Teigen, 34, said in the throwback video, before sharing a joke her husband liked to make. “John always says if I die…all he has to do in the morgue, instead of lifting up the sheet on the face, he’ll just do it the other way, and he can tell by my feet. He’ll be like, ‘Yup, that’s her.’ ”

Taking the clip in stride, The Voice coach revealed that he had a very special ode to share in honor of his wife’s “perfectly unique” appendages.

“You know, it’s true, my wife’s feet are unique, you know? And I am personally in love with her feet. I love her feet a lot. And in honor of Valentine’s Day, I asked the good folks at Ellen to put together a tribute to her perfectly unique feet,” he said, as a hilarious clip set to his 2013 classic “All of Me” began to play, filled with images of his wife’s feet.

“Honestly, she is literally going to kill me but I think those feet are beautiful and I love them and I want to say happy Valentine’s Day to my wife,” the singer lovingly added.

Exactly one week ahead of his sweet Valentine’s Day celebration, Legend released his new animated Facebook series Dear John: Legendary Love Letters. In each episode (which is less than five minutes) the superstar vocalist — who gained EGOT status by winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award — shares love stories that his fans have submitted from throughout the globe. PEOPLE premiered the exclusive trailer.

“Love is universal. Love is ever-evolving, but it’s also a constant,” Legend says in the show’s introduction. “It’s the thread that weaves through the world and connects us all.”

“To celebrate this Valentine’s Day, we reached out and asked for stories of love and family and friendship and we got letters from all around the globe telling tales full of heart and hope and inspiration and hilarity and we wanted to spread all of that love to you,” Legend says. “Thank you for your stories. Thank you for sharing with us. I’m gonna read a few to the world in a little series we call, Dear John.”

In episode two of the new show, a 50-year-old woman who is referred to as A. Maheu details the fun love story that led to her second marriage.

“Dear John, mine is a story of not seeing the love that’s been standing right in front of you all along. When I first met Lou, I thought he was a jerk,” Legend reads from her letter. “He worked at a music label. I was a music journalist and he had a reputation for being fun, but kind of an a-hole.”

The two lovebirds wound up tying the knot and have been for together for 13 years. “He’s still kind of an a-hole, but I love him,” Legend reads from the love note.

Legend and his wife, Teigen, are an example of lasting love. The happy couple, who officially tied the knot on Sept. 14, 2013, are parents to daughter Luna Simone, 3½, and Miles Theodore, 20 months.

Last month, the “Conversations in the Dark” singer opened up to PEOPLE about the joys that he has personally experienced in his own life while raising his children with his wife.

“It has been a blessing,” Legend told PEOPLE of combining the pair’s multicultural backgrounds. “I feel like we learn from each other. We have different experiences. We laugh at each other. The food has been better because we’re able to merge our taste and our different upbringings and what we grew up eating. We learn from each other and we love the things that are different about each other. That’s been actually fun for us.”