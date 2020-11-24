John Legend Says He's Most 'Thankful' for Chrissy Teigen This Year: 'She's Been So Courageous'

On Tuesday morning, the couple announced they are partnering with McDonald's to help give back to other families with critically ill or injured children through Ronald McDonald House Charities

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are feeling extra grateful to have one another this year.

On Tuesday morning, the couple announced they are partnering with McDonald's to help give back to other families with critically ill or injured children through Ronald McDonald House Charities.

From now through Dec. 31, McDonald's will give $100 as part of a $100 million commitment over the next five years for each photo or video posted to Instagram, Twitter, TikTok or Facebook using #HereForRMHC.

"There are all kinds of families that face health challenges with their kids. A lot of times you have to relocate to go to the nearest children's hospital, which might be hours away from where you live. A lot of families can't afford to do that, and Ronald McDonald House is there for them," Legend tells PEOPLE exclusively about the organization's impact.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen and John Legend | Credit: Courtesy of Ronald McDonald House Charities

"Imagine how scary it is for a child to be alone at the hospital. I'm a grown adult, and I can't fathom John not being with me, and my mom. It's completely unfair," adds Teigen. "It's just so beautiful to see that it doesn't take much when we are all able to come together. That's a really beautiful, wonderful, special thing."

Image zoom RMHC family hero Stefania Thomson | Credit: Courtesy of Ronald McDonald House Charities

The couple say they were buoyed earlier this fall by the love and support they received after revealing the loss of their son, Jack.

"It's just been an incredible experience to see the outpouring of love from the internet and the handwritten cards we've gotten," says Teigen, 34. "We couldn't even walk through our house for a week — there were just too many flowers. You do see beauty through the darkest clouds."

While Teigen has said Legend, 41, was more hesitant about documenting and publicly sharing their heartbreaking loss, Legend says he now understands the impact of his wife's bravery.

"I think part of what attracted all that love and outpouring of support for Chrissy was her having the courage to share her story with people and our story with people," he says. "Not a lot of people have had the wherewithal and the courage to do that. So many other families feel connected to us in a different way than they have before, and I think it was really powerful for her to do that."

Teigen and Legend — who are parents to Luna, 4, and Miles, 2 — are continuing to grieve the loss of their son but have been able to find a "little bit of sunshine" over the last several weeks.

"You learn how to cope with it. I am very proud to say that there's multiple different therapies I'm using to hopefully become the same person that I was, and I'm okay with that," says Teigen. "I'm okay with allowing myself to have bad days and good days."

The Cravings author says she's also gained a new perspective after going through a difficult pregnancy and public loss.

"I read everything. There was a lot of hurt and pain during the pregnancy just because of online stress or feeling beaten down," she says. "Then I realized what I was saying to other people — which was 'You just really have no idea what's going on' — I can apply it to my own life now.

"I love to clap back, as they say. I love to get someone back for saying something nasty to me, but I think through this I've gained a point of empathy where I can actually understand that [people] might have some s— going on themselves," she continues. "I think it's never a bad thing to learn to be a better, kinder person."

As they reflect on the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, both stars say they're more appreciative than ever for their family.

"I'm thankful for my wife, first of all. She's been so courageous and been through so much this year. Knowing that we have each other has been really buoying for me," says Legend. "It's made me just appreciate what we have together — our family. I'm so appreciative of that. When you make a commitment to be with someone through sickness and health, sometimes life will test that and really challenge you. I feel like it's made us stronger."