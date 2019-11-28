Here's How Sexiest Man Alive John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Spent Their Thanksgiving Together

Though it’s been a big year for John Legend, it’s time for Chrissy Teigen to step up to the plate now that the holidays are here.

Teigen, 33, shared photos of their Thanksgiving on her Instagram Stories Thursday, showing photos of her daughter Luna, 3, playing with her cousin and Teigen’s sister Tina, while her husband, Legend, helped his mother, Phyllis Stephens, study.

“John helping mom study!” Teigen, who also shares son, Miles, 1, with Legend, wrote in the caption.

Image zoom chrissy teigen instagram stories

Image zoom chrissy teigen instagram stories

The cookbook author also posted photos of the family’s Thanksgiving dishes, writing, “Let’s begin,” over drumsticks she was cooking.

Helping her cook was Luna and her niece, who placed cheese over a casserole.

Image zoom Chrissy teigen instagram stories nov 29, 2019

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen instagram stories Nov 28, 2019

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen Instagram Stories Nov. 28, 2019

Image zoom chrissy teigen instagram stories nov 29, 2019

Image zoom chrissy teigen instagram stories nov 29, 2019

Image zoom chrissy teigen instagram stories nov 29, 2019

Teigen recently launched her new cooking website, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, earlier this month, which delves into her favorite recipes, city restaurant guides and personal blogs.

However, it’s a well-known fact that the experienced home chef despises the idea of a Thanksgiving turkey.

Last year, the model tweeted all the alternatives one could serve as a main dish instead.

Lamb. Ham. Chicken. Dog food. Cardboard box. Shoelace. Dead flowers. Concrete. Rubber. Wicker. Candle wax. Really anything https://t.co/pKWMznNKfn — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 18, 2018

Though this year, it seems the Lip Sync Battle host will be still sticking to a more traditional menu, even if it does include a turkey.

“I am making a smothered turkey wing for Thanksgiving. I hate turkey so much, so am just going to smother it,” the mother of two recently told InStyle.

Earlier this month, Legend, 40, was crowned PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive, earning him the distinction of EGOTSMA (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony and Sexiest Man Alive) — and no one has appreciated the honor more than Teigen.

“I have fulfilled my dream of having boned PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive!! An honor!!!!!” she tweeted excitedly when the news broke.

Despite his prolific career, one of the things Legend is most proud of is the life he has created with Teigen, who he wed in 2013.

“I’m so proud that I have a wife and two kids I’m so in love with and so connected to,” Legend said. “I’m also so proud of my career.”

When it comes to this time of year, particularly Christmas, Legend recently revealed to PEOPLE what the typical celebration at the Legend/Teigen household entails.

“For us, the holidays are always about food, and family, and music and I feel like all three have been the most important and most memorable parts of our holiday celebrations,” he said. “And we’ll continue with that with my kids and with Chrissy and we often have our family come spend the holidays with us, our extended family.”