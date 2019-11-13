John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's Relationship in Photos

The pair's relationship spans more than a decade, from meeting on set to celebrating John's Sexiest Man Alive win
By Andrea Wurzburger
November 13, 2019 08:00 AM

September 2006

The two meet on the set of John’s music video for his song, “Stereo”

2007 

They make things official

December 2007

They ring in the new year together in N.Y.C.

January 2008

They celebrate John’s 29th birthday in Las Vegas

February 2008

Date night! The two hit the Grammys red carpet together 

February 2008

Followed by their first Academy Awards

August 2008

Sharing a laugh at a party in N.Y.C.

December 2008

Catching a New York Knicks game — and a snuggle

January 2009

Meet Puddy! The pair take their pup for a stroll in Miami Beach

December 2009

Chrissy gives some epic side-eye on John’s birthday, a sign of their dynamic to come

January 2010

Another year, another Grammys

October 2010

As Antony and Cleopatra on Halloween

January 2011

Chrissy gives John a smooch on his birthday

May 2011

The couple’s first Met Gala

May 2012

Kiss cams are so overrated

November 2013

Shortly after their September wedding, celebrating Chrissy’s birthday as Mario and Princess Peach

May 2014

Back at the Met Gala

December 2014

Sharing a kiss while on set in N.Y.C.

January 2015

And sharing PDA in front of Kimye

February 2015

John on train duty at the Academy Awards

February 2015

And the Oscar goes to … John! 

February 2016

Pregnant with baby no. 1!

February 2016

Showing off Chrissy’s growing bump at the Grammys

February 2019

And hitting the awards circuit again

July 2016

Instagram

And Luna makes 3!

July 2016

Instagram

A trip back to Lake Como, where they married in 2013

October 2016

Source: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Showing some skin for the ‘gram

November 2016

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

In that slit dress

November 2016

Chrissy and Luna star in John’s music video for “Love Me Now”

November 2016

And Luna gets a kiss from Mom and Dad

January 2017

John Legend/Instagram

Family vacation!

January 2017

Looking glam at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

February 2017

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Getting cozy on the Academy Awards red carpet

May 2017

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Lounging in bed together

June 2017

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Throwing out the first pitch at the Seattle Mariners game with Luna

July 2017

Visiting Thailand as a family

September 2017

John Legend/Instagram

On their 4th anniversary 

November 2017

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Basketball game cuddles are Chrissy’s specialty 

December 2017

Splash News

Chrissy shows off baby bump no. 2 at the banquet for the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, Norway

January 2019

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Posing on the red carpet with no. 2

August 2018

John Legend/Instagram

The family of four travels to Bali with Miles, born in May 2018

October 2018

Big and Tiny/Instagram

Celebrating Halloween as a family 

January 2019

Charles Sykes/Bravo/WWHL Twitter

At a Watch What Happens Live taping

June 2019

Instagram/Chrissy Teigen

Back to Italy for a family vacation

