September 2006
The two meet on the set of John’s music video for his song, “Stereo”
2007
They make things official
December 2007
They ring in the new year together in N.Y.C.
January 2008
They celebrate John’s 29th birthday in Las Vegas
February 2008
Date night! The two hit the Grammys red carpet together
February 2008
Followed by their first Academy Awards
August 2008
Sharing a laugh at a party in N.Y.C.
December 2008
Catching a New York Knicks game — and a snuggle
January 2009
Meet Puddy! The pair take their pup for a stroll in Miami Beach
December 2009
Chrissy gives some epic side-eye on John’s birthday, a sign of their dynamic to come
January 2010
Another year, another Grammys
October 2010
As Antony and Cleopatra on Halloween
January 2011
Chrissy gives John a smooch on his birthday
May 2011
The couple’s first Met Gala
May 2012
Kiss cams are so overrated
November 2013
Shortly after their September wedding, celebrating Chrissy’s birthday as Mario and Princess Peach
May 2014
Back at the Met Gala
December 2014
Sharing a kiss while on set in N.Y.C.
January 2015
And sharing PDA in front of Kimye
February 2015
John on train duty at the Academy Awards
February 2015
And the Oscar goes to … John!
February 2016
Pregnant with baby no. 1!
February 2016
Showing off Chrissy’s growing bump at the Grammys
February 2019
And hitting the awards circuit again
July 2016
And Luna makes 3!
July 2016
A trip back to Lake Como, where they married in 2013
October 2016
Showing some skin for the ‘gram
November 2016
In that slit dress
November 2016
Chrissy and Luna star in John’s music video for “Love Me Now”
November 2016
And Luna gets a kiss from Mom and Dad
January 2017
Family vacation!
January 2017
Looking glam at the Screen Actors Guild Awards
February 2017
Getting cozy on the Academy Awards red carpet
May 2017
Lounging in bed together
June 2017
Throwing out the first pitch at the Seattle Mariners game with Luna
July 2017
Visiting Thailand as a family
September 2017
On their 4th anniversary
November 2017
Basketball game cuddles are Chrissy’s specialty
December 2017
Chrissy shows off baby bump no. 2 at the banquet for the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, Norway
January 2019
Posing on the red carpet with no. 2
August 2018
The family of four travels to Bali with Miles, born in May 2018
October 2018
Celebrating Halloween as a family
January 2019
At a Watch What Happens Live taping
June 2019
Back to Italy for a family vacation