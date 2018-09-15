John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have hit a marriage milestone!

The couple, who have been together for 12 years, celebrated their five year wedding anniversary on Friday. For the occasion, Legend and Teigen each shared sweet Instagram posts to each other — but not without some of their usual jokester antics.

“12 years ago today, I met the man of my dreams. And 5 years ago today, we got married,” wrote Teigen, alongside a professional shot of the couple kissing at their Lake Como, Italy wedding. “We have two babies and some pups and a life I am grateful to have. My everything, I love you and am so proud of the story we’ve created.”

To finish the post, the Cravings author jokingly called out her husband for stealing her thunder.

“But you are an a—— for releasing your @nbcthevoice news on my target launch day for real,” Teigen wrote, referring to the news that Legend was joining NBC’s The Voice as a judge for season 16. The announcement ironically came on the same day that Teigen revealed that she was partnering with Target for a kitchen line.

Responding to his wife’s jokingly spiteful banter, Legend posted his own Instagram post in honor of their anniversary.

“What can I say on a day like today?” the dad-of-two began the post, alongside a photo of him and Teigen in formal attire sitting cheek-to-cheek on the floor.

He also included a second photo to the loving message, which was a selfie taken by the musician, featuring Teigen in a red jumpsuit and a smiling baby Luna.

“I could talk about the 12 beautiful years I’ve known you. I could talk about the 5 years of wedded bliss, the 2 wonderful children we’ve brought into this world,” Legend continued, referencing the couple’s two-year-old daughter, Luna Simone, and son Miles Theodore, who is almost four months old.

“But I feel the urge to say something far more important,” the “All of Me” singer continued. “I LOVE your new kitchenware line at @Target. I can’t wait for it to come out on September 30th.”

Legend then went on to highlight his wife’s other recent accomplishment: “Did I mention that your Cravings Cookbook is coming out Tuesday? Because it’s coming out Tuesday,” he wrote before finishing with a sweet final message of, “I love you, baby.”

Since getting married in 2013, the couple has been very candid about their relationship and intimacy.

Following the birth of their second child, Teigen revealed that while they still find each other incredibly attractive, sometimes they’re just too exhausted between work and parenting two kids to find time for sex.

“It doesn’t matter who you are — even if you’re a sexy R&B crooner or an ex-swimsuit model, you’re just tired,” Teigen told Women’s Health for their October cover story.

Added the Lip Sync Battle co-host: “We still have that passion for each other, but are we doing it randomly in a dressing room? No!” she exclaimed, before adding that she felt confident they would “get back into it again.”

Still, there is one surefire way to get both parents feeling in a frisky mood. “It is funny,” she added. “If he performs somewhere, and I go, I’m like, ‘Oh he’s sexy.'”

Teigen explained that in those situations, “We’ll probably have sex that night.”