See the Star-Studded Trailer for A Legendary Christmas with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are making sure their fans’ Christmases will be merry and bright.

Ahead of their holiday special, which airs on NBC on Wednesday night, the couple each shared a trailer that proves the sitcom-inspired show will be packed with plenty of cheer — and cameos from close celebrity friends.

The EGOT-winner, 39, posted on his Instagram account a brief clip that shows him running to open the door after the bell rings and calling to his wife, “Baby! Somebody’s at the door.”

As the Lip Sync Battle host, 32, jogs into the living room, she exclaims, “I’m coming! I’m coming!” and the happy couple opens the door in unison.

“Stevie! Merry Christmas!” Teigen squeals to their impromptu guest, Stevie Wonder.

“Stevie, how did you get here?” Legend asks, and the fellow pianist responds, “I drove myself here.”

Then, after exchanging a horrified look with the cookbook author, the father of two jokes, “It’s a miracle.”

“This Christmas, anything can happen,” Legend captioned the teaser.

Meanwhile, on her own Twitter, Teigen shared what appeared to be the title sequence for the special.

“A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS” 10pm/9c, this Wednesday on @NBC!!! BEDOOBE DUWOP BABOWWW pic.twitter.com/9tFzDsZZxK — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 27, 2018

Mimicking the likes of Full House and Family Matters, the clip shows the family of four — including their two kids, 2½-year-old Luna Simone and Miles Theodore, 6 months — picnicking in a field. Then Legend hams it up to the camera before Teigen dances goofily and flashes a toothy grin. Next, little Luna throws a football that rolls past Miles in the next frame, and her dad eventually catches it.

The intro also gives a hint at some of the celebrity guests for the evening. In addition to Wonder, Kim Kardashian West, Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina, and Ben Schwartz all stop by. And of course, the Legends’ beloved bulldogs Penny and Paul are part of the cast, too.

“BEDOOBE DUWOP BABOWWW” Teigen captioned the video in imitation of her husband’s unparalleled scatting skills. She added in a follow-up tweet: “it KILLS me that Luna is throwing the ball the wrong way before the next frame but I swear it’ll be good.”

Many of the songs from the hour-long show will be from the “All of Me” singer’s new seasonal album, also titled A Legendary Christmas, which hit stores and streaming services on Oct. 26. The record includes new duos with Wonder and Grammy-winner Esperanza Spalding — as well as classics like “The Christmas Song.”

This is Legend’s third major collaboration with NBC as of late. He’s joining Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine as a coach on The Voice for this spring’s season, and he starred in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, which secured him an EGOT.

A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy will air Wednesday, Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.