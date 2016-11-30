John Legend Wishes His 'Queen' a Happy Birthday with Epic Sand Sculpture in Mexico
It's Chrissy Teigen's 31st birthday, and her husband John Legend is going all out to worship his "queen"
It’s Chrissy Teigen‘s 31st birthday, and her husband John Legend is going all out to worship his “queen.”
The 37-year-old Grammy winner took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish his bride of three years a very happy birthday.
“Happy birthday to my queen,” he captioned a photo of Teigen. “You are beautiful, bright, funny, passionate and so inspiring. Your presence makes my life and our world so much better. I LOVE YOU!”
He followed the post up with another Instagram shot, featuring an epic “Happy Birthday Chrissy” written in the sand as Teigen posed in a bathing suit nearby.
The couple, who married in Lake Como in September 2013, are currently vacationing in Los Cabos, Mexico for Teigen’s birthday. Even though it’s her big day, she’s still being put to work!
“Making pozole rojo in Mexico because these ingredients are toooooooo beautiful,” the Sports Illustrated model tweeted while sharing a video — which included a surprise appearance from a smiling Legend.
“Never made it before and I’m pretty tequila drunk at 11am,” she tweeted to a fan who suggested the dish would be better than hers.
On Snapchat, Teigen showed more of the cooking process — and also showed off a shirtless Legend as the two watched Family Guy on their laptop.
RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen on John Legend’s Exes and That Time He Tried to Break Up with Her
Legend and Teigen are new parents to their daughter Luna — though the 7-month-old is staying at home with her grandma. Teigen’s mother made sure to update the couple with an adorable shot of the baby girl.
At just 3 months, Luna accompanied Teigen and Legend as they returned to Tuscany and the spot in which they got married.
“Back to where it all began – Lake Como, Italy,” Teigen wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “First came here in 2007. A boat tour guide took us to a little spot on the lake and told us to make a wish. I asked for this to be the man I marry and have children with. I think John asked for the most perfect bite of cacio e pepe. Both came true, and here we are.”