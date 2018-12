'Better Than Ever!' All the Sweetest Things John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Have Said About Each Other

Legend has no shortage of sweet things to say about his wife. After winning an Emmy for co-producing Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, becoming one of the youngest EGOT winners ever, Legend turned the spotlight on Teigen and how she’s helped to get him where he is.

“We inspire each other,” he told reporters of their marriage after accepting the award. “She inspires my songs, she inspires me to want to be a better husband and a better father. We support each other fully in everything that we do. I root for her in her career and everything she’s doing. And I expect that she’ll be up here winning Emmys herself for all the awesome work that she does.”

“She’s such a dynamic, vibrant personality, and I’ve fallen in love with her a long time before the rest of America did,” he added. “But now America’s fallen in love with her too, and she inspires me every day.” Could they be any cuter?!