Merry Chrissy-mas! John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Are Getting Their Own Holiday Special

Celebrate the holiday season with everyone’s favorite celebrity couple!

NBC confirmed on Wednesday that John Legend and Chrissy Teigen will star in their own Christmas special, titled A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy. The hour-long program will largely revolve around the 10-time Grammy winner, 39, performing songs from his upcoming album, A Legendary Christmas, available Oct. 26, and hopefully include lots of jokes from his cookbook author wife, 32.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Her Husband John Legend’s Political Discussions with Kanye

According to Today, the couple’s family and friends will also take the stage at certain points, as well as some other “well-known entertainers, who’ll be revealed closer to the special’s date.”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

This is Legend’s third major collaboration with the broadcast network as of late. He will join Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine as a coach on The Voice for this spring’s season, and he starred in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, which secured him an EGOT.

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Says Because of Her Postpartum Depression Cooking ‘Felt like Torture’

Teigen is the author of two best-selling cookbooks, Cravings and its sequel Cravings: Hungry for More, and has plans to work on a third one for kids.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Kevin Mazur/MTV1415/WireImage

She also recently launched a range of cookware and tableware. The Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Collection, available exclusively at Target since Sept. 30, includes more than 40 items — such as chic drinkware, full-fledged cookware sets, and even a cast iron Dutch oven. Everything is priced from $4 to $140.

RELATED: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Luna Gives Brother Miles a Kiss in Sweet Video

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Miles and Luna John Legend/Instagram

Teigen and Legend got married in Sept. 2013 after seven years of dating. They’re parents to 2½-year-old Luna Simone and Miles Theodore, 4 months.

A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy will air Wednesday, Nov. 28, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.