John Legend Cozies Up to Chrissy Teigen in 'Wonder Woman' Video to Celebrate 9 Years of Marriage

John Legend is celebrating nine years of marriage to Chrissy Teigen!

On Wednesday, Legend released a romantic music video for his latest single "Wonder Woman" featuring his pregnant wife Chrissy Teigen and their children — daughter Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4 — to celebrate their anniversary and the overall strength of women.

"I married my Wonder Woman 9 years ago today. Happy Anniversary, my love," Legend, 43, captioned an Instagram post. "You never cease to amaze me."

Teigen, 36, replied, "I could say the same about you. Happy anniversary to my absolute best friend and lover and partner in life. Thank you for being with me through all my mistakes, my ups and downs, my heartaches, for growing with me, for raising babies with me who are my proudest gifts. We have created the most wonderful life together and all I want to do for the rest of my life is watch you make the world better, feed people, bring people joy, make more babies and kiss on your old and gray face one day 💗"

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen John Legend/YouTube

"Wonder Woman" opens with a shirtless Legend crooning heartfelt lyrics about love as shots of Teigen both on her own and with their kids, are juxtaposed into the video. Then, clips of the family hanging by the pool and Teigen rubbing her baby bump, which Legend later sweetly kisses.

Elsewhere in the video, the married couple kisses and cozies up to one another in various Tuscan locations, and Teigen accompanies Legend as he plays the piano.

"You make me wonder, woman / How do you do it? / Some superpower / I don't understand," sings Legend over guitar and piano on the R&B-pop track's chorus. "You make me wonder, woman / How do you do it? / You're superhuman / And I'm just a man."

Directed by Nabil Elderkin, the clip holds extra sentimental meaning for the couple, as the filmmaker introduced them to each other in 2006 and later acted as director for 2013's "All of Me" video — which was also filmed in Italy and featured lyrics dedicated to Teigen.

The "Wonder Woman" music video arrives less than two months after Teigen and Legend announced they're expecting a rainbow baby after suffering a pregnancy loss nearly two years ago.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. John Legend/YouTube

In early August, the supermodel announced on Instagram that she's pregnant with the couple's fourth child after undergoing IVF alongside photos of her baby bump. In the pictures, she sported a crop top and lace underwear.

"​​The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she captioned the snaps. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

Teigen admitted that she had fears about the pregnancy after the loss of her third child, Jack, in September 2020.

Chrissy Teigen , Luna Simone, John Legend and Miles Theodore. John Legend/YouTube

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'OK if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she added. "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

Nearly two years ago, Teigen announced via Instagram that she and Legend had experienced a pregnancy loss.

"To our Jack - I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you," the grieving mom wrote. "Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you."

"Wonder Woman" is featured on Legend's eighth studio album LEGEND, out now.