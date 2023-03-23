Why John Legend Thinks Chrissy Teigen's Sense of Humor is the Hottest Thing About Her

Legend opened up about his relationship, and who should star as him in a film, during a new episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast

By
Published on March 23, 2023 04:45 PM
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2022 City Harvest "Red Supper Club" Fundraising Gala
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend . Photo: Hippolyte Petit/FilmMagic

John Legend was quick to answer when asked to name Chrissy Teigen's "hottest" attribute.

The former PEOPLE Sexiest Man Alive opened up about his marriage in a new interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, revealing to host Alex Cooper that his wife's sense of humor is what he finds the most attractive about her.

"It's probably obvious, but she makes me laugh all the time," Legend, 44, shared. "It just changes your whole world when you have somebody around you that makes you laugh. It makes every experience — even when you go through the worst things, when they have a sense of humor, it just makes life better."

Legend then went on to explain that, if Teigen, 37, were asked the same question, he doesn't know exactly what her answer would be.

"I take good care of her. I like to cook for her, even though she's obviously the one with food credentials that I don't have," Legend said. "But I like to cook for her, I like to take care of her, pamper her, and make some romantic gestures. She probably likes that."

Later in the interview, the "Green Light" singer gave some sex advice for keeping a relationship "hot," outside of his first instinctual answer: "Lock the door if you have kids."

"Our kids have a way of finding their way into our room. So if we ever want to have a good time, we gotta go lock the door," Legend said, adding that his mother-in-law Vilailuck Teigen — who also lives with the couple — is "not the issue."

"You have to find time," he said. "You have to still do those romantic gestures and make an effort, I think. That's all important. You can't take things for granted, especially if you've been together for a long time. If you allow yourself to just get in a rut, you gotta go on a date, just do some things. Do some fun things. Make some romantic gestures."

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 03: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attends the Miu Miu aftershow party as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 at Boum Boum on October 3, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Victor Boyko/Getty

Elsewhere in the conversation, Cooper asked Legend about how he felt when his wife suffered a pregnancy loss with son Jack in September 2020. At the time, Teigen announced that she lost her son Jack in the middle of her pregnancy, as became pregnant with him naturally, while she and Legend conceived their other two children — daughter Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4 — with the help of IVF treatments.

"Especially being the man in the relationship, not carrying the baby yourself, you feel this strong sense of grief but also this powerlessness," Legend shared.

"You want to be there to protect, you want to be there to help, but you literally can't do anything to really solve the core problem here. It was just heartbreaking and we felt powerless and it was deep, deep grief, deep challenge, deep pain."

On the lighter side of the podcast, Legend was asked about a potential future biopic about himself and Teigen, and who he'd see starring as his wife. His response: Olivia Rodrigo. But as for himself, he suggested that one of the babies that fans say look like him should take the role.

"On the internet, it's usually just babies. Everyone puts their light-skin babies up and they all think, 'My baby looks like John Legend,'" he said. "I have these cheeks, I have dimples. A lot of babies look like me."

Legend's full Call Her Daddy interview is now available for free exclusively on Spotify.

