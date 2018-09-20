John Legend Joins the Movement to Stop Brett Kavanaugh’s Confirmation in New Ad

John Legend is using his fame to make a stand.

In a new video put out by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Legend urges viewers to call their senators to vote no on Brett Kavanaugh — President Donald Trump’s contentious Supreme Court nominee, who has been accused of sexual misconduct.

“Who becomes the next Supreme Court Justice is the decision of a lifetime — your lifetime,” the EGOT-winning star, 39, says in the video.

“Brett Kavanaugh’s troubling views on the issues that matter the most and his rushed confirmation process make him unfit for a lifetime appointment to the supreme court,” Legend continues, referencing many fears anti-Kavanaugh activists have regarding the judge’s conservative beliefs.

Brett Kavanaugh Drew Angerer/Getty

Cutting away from Legend, the video then highlights a diverse group of individuals — which includes people of color, women, union workers, and members of the LGBTQ community — questioning whether their fundamental rights would be threatened by Kavanaugh’s appointment.

“This fall, your senators will vote on Kavanaugh,” Legend added. How they vote will impact you for a lifetime. Tell them to vote no on Kavanaugh. Remember, they answer to you.”

Earlier this week, numerous female celebrities also added their voice to the anti-Kavanaugh conversation, releasing a video in support of Christine Blasey Ford, who has alleged that Kavanaugh pinned her down on a bed, groped her and tried to remove her clothes at a high school party in the early 1980s — an accusation that Kavanaugh has denied.

In the video, women including Julianne Moore, Eva Longoria, America Ferrera, Marisa Tomei, Gabrielle Union and Amber Tamblyn deliver a message to Ford.

The video begins, “Dear Professor Ford, We know how difficult it is to stand up to powerful people. We want to thank you for publicly sharing your story of sexual violence.”

“As members of the Senate determine whether Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh should serve as a Supreme Court justice, this context is critical. The behavior you described was wrong and runs directly counter to upholding the law and promoting justice. He should not be confirmed,” the women add, in the spliced-together footage. “You are strong, and you are not alone. You are a survivor. And millions of us have your back. You and your testimony are credible. We believe you. Signed, your sisters,”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who attended the same high school as Ford, has also expressed her support, adding her name e to a letter of support signed by more than 200 graduates of the school.

#DearProfessorFord: We believe you because we’ve been you. A fair and full investigation is not only crucial. It’s OUR right. pic.twitter.com/FMP88fJTYJ — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) September 19, 2018

Ford wrote a letter about the alleged incident to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat in the Senate Judiciary Committee — which is responsible for Kavanaugh’s confirmation — in July.

According to CNBC, Kavanaugh said in a statement on Monday, “This is a completely false allegation. I have never done anything like what the accuser describes — to her or to anyone.”

Ford’s lawyers said that she wants the FBI to investigate her allegation before she testifies in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, according to CNN. Kavanaugh has agreed to testify, according to Reuters.

While the vote on Kavanaugh’s appointment was originally scheduled for Sept. 20, in light of the misconduct allegations, the vote has officially been pushed back. The date of the new vote has yet to be disclosed.