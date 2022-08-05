 John Legend Announces New Album 'LEGEND' , Chrissy Teigen Jokes She Found Out Title with Everyone Else

John Legend is back!

On Friday, the 12-time Grammy winner announced his eighth studio album LEGEND. Set to be released by Republic Records on Sept. 19, LEGEND is executive-produced by the singer himself along with Ryan Tedder, who has worked with fellow iconic artists like Beyoncé and Adele, according to a release shared with PEOPLE.

The double album (broken up in ACT I and ACT 2) is slated to take listeners on a journey of joy, pain, and healing, the announcement said.

Speaking to the significance of the album title, the "All of Me" crooner points out in the release, "Until this point, I've never used an aspect of my name as the title of an album."

"I had to earn that, to live up to it by delivering in the performance and the music. And this is me saying, I'm proud of who I am, I'm confident in the work I've done, and I'm just going to declare it," he added.

Along with announcing his new album, Legend debuted his latest single from LEGEND, "All She Wanna Do," featuring Saweetie and produced by Tedder, Monsters and Strangerz, Zach Sketon, Andrew DeRoberts, and Halatrax.

"Honey" featuring Muni Long and "Dope" featuring JID–– were also released recently from the project.

The EGOT winner went on to share the sultry cover art on Instagram, which shows him shirtless in front of a sleek black background. He also posted the track list, each act comprised of 12 songs.

"#LEGEND out September 9th. pre-order link in bio," he wrote alongside the photo.

In the comment section, his wife and TV personality Chrissy Teigen hilariously revealed that Legend didn't tell her the title of his album before sharing it with the world.

"love to find out the album name with everyone else. keeping me humble," she wrote.

It's an exciting year for the couple as Teigen announced earlier this week that she's pregnant nearly two years after suffering a pregnancy loss.

On Wednesday, the model, 36, announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with the couple's fourth child after undergoing IVF alongside photos of her baby bump. In the pictures, she is sporting a crop top and lace underwear.

"​​The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she captioned the snaps. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

Teigen admitted that she had fears about the pregnancy after the loss of her third child, Jack, in September 2020.

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," added Teigen, who shares daughter Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4, with Legend. "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"