John Legend Announces 24-Date Las Vegas Residency for 2022: 'Beautiful Show, Magical Night'
John Legend will bring Love in Las Vegas to Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino starting in April
John Legend is ready to bring some love to Las Vegas!
The "All of Me" singer, 42, will headline a residency called Love in Las Vegas at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino starting in April, he announced on Monday.
Legend will play 24 dates between April 22 and Oct. 29, and promised fans that the setlist will include hits from both now and from the early days.
"Get ready for Love in Las Vegas! My 2022 Vegas residency featuring your favorite songs from my entire career… full band… beautiful show…magical night," he wrote on Twitter.
The 12-time Grammy winner also shared a teaser trailer along with the announcement that featured him rolling up to Las Vegas in style in a white stretch limo as he croons his song "One Life" at a groovy Sin City party.
A press release for the show said it "will be a vibrant, colorful celebration of love and coming together, sentiments echoed on Legend's Grammy Award-winning seventh studio album, Bigger Love, and companion 2021 headline tour."
Legend isn't alone in taking his talents to Vegas; Adele recently announced a residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace that will kick off in January, while Carrie Underwood started her residency at Resorts World last week.
RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Hilariously Calls John Legend by His First Name in Video
Tickets for Love in Las Vegas will go on sale to the public Monday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. PT. Fan club members will have access to a presale starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT, as will Citi cardmembers. There will also be a presale for Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers starting on Friday at 10 a.m. PT.
See the dates for Love in Las Vegas below:
April: 22, 23, 27, 29, 30
May: 4, 6, 7
August: 5, 6, 10, 12, 13, 17, 19, 20
October: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29