Nothing says Valentine’s Day more than roses, boxes of chocolate and of course, John Legend‘s romantic music.

The 41-year-old singer (and reigning Sexiest Man Alive) has been winning over people’s hearts for years with his sweet and soulful tracks, and now, he has officially earned the title of King of Valentine’s Day, based on the enduring popularity of one particular ballad.

According to Spotify, Legend’s 2013 smash “All of Me” is now the top love song globally on the music app, totaling more than 1.1 billion streams.

The track has been recorded as the top song choice for both men and women on playlists titled Valentine’s Day and has already been added to more than 29 million playlists worldwide.

Even more, every year on Valentine’s Day, the romantic song resurfaces to spike in plays by at least 50 percent.

After hearing the exciting news, the father of two shared a video on Twitter thanking his fans.

How romantic is this? @JohnLegend recorded “All of Me” for the woman he loves. Now, it’s Spotify’s top love song, with 1.1B+ streams. The Legend himself has a #ValentinesDay message for all of… you. https://t.co/EXIhmJb8gg pic.twitter.com/dBiUZq3xuj — Spotify News (@SpotifyNews) February 13, 2020

“Hey everybody, it’s John Legend here and I’m wishing you a Happy Valentine’s Day first of all, and I want to thank you,” he began the intimate clip.

“Thank you for making ‘All of Me’ the top love song on Spotify. They reached out to me and said you guys are adding ‘All of Me’ to all of your love playlists and whenever you’re celebrating something special with a loved one, ‘All of Me’ is a go-to song for you to add to your playlist,” he said.

The singer continued, “I love that you’re still streaming this song seven years later.”

Legend expressed that these numbers are even more meaningful to him as the song shares sentimental value.

“I got married to my wife with this song and so many of you are getting married or celebrating anniversaries or proposing or whatever with ‘All of Me’ and I appreciate you,” he closed out the video.

Spotify shared the nine additional songs that round up their top 10, including two by Ed Sheeran and (of course) “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” — see them all here.

In addition to his music, PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive is gracing fans with even more Valentine’s Day love this year.

On Feb. 7, Legend announced his new animated Facebook series Dear John: Legendary Love Letters — which premiered Feb. 9 — where he will share his fans’ one-of-a-kind love stories from across the globe.

“Love is universal. Love is ever-evolving, but it’s also a constant,” the 41-year-old superstar said in the trailer. “It’s the thread that weaves through the world and connects us all.”

“To celebrate this Valentine’s Day, we reached out and asked for stories of love and family and friendship and we got letters from all around the globe telling tales full of heart and hope and inspiration and hilarity and we wanted to spread all of that love to you,” Legend said. “Thank you for your stories. Thank you for sharing with us. I’m gonna read a few to the world in a little series we call, Dear John.“

Each episode will take a new dive into exploring the many layers of love and the ways in which we share it. Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, 34, are an example of lasting love. The happy couple, who officially tied the knot on Sept. 14, 2013, are parents to daughter Luna Simone, 3½, and Miles Theodore, 20 months.