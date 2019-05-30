John Legend Addresses Adam Levine's Departure from The Voice: 'I Think He Was Ready' to Exit

John Legend is sad to see his friend and costar Adam Levine leave The Voice — but he understands why.

The EGOT winner, 40, addressed Levine’s exit from the NBC singing competition for the first time since the Maroon 5 singer announced his departure after starring on the series since it first aired in 2011.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We’re going to miss him. He has been part of the show since the very beginning,” Legend told Extra. “This was my first year, and he has been a friend of mine for a long time. I have known him since before The Voice. We are going to miss him on the show.”

Legend, who was an advisor for Team Adam on season 12 in 2017, added, “I think he was ready and thought it was the right time. Gwen [Stefani] is going be great.”

Levine, 40, will be replaced by returning judge and Blake Shelton‘s girlfriend Stefani when season 17 of The Voice returns in the fall.

RELATED: Voice Coaches React to Adam Levine’s Exit: Blake Shelton Is ‘Gonna Miss Working with That Idiot’

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

A source recently told PEOPLE that like Legend, Levine is also looking forward to Stefani re-joining the show.

“It’s bittersweet for everyone, but Adam is so excited that Gwen is going to take his chair,” the source said.

Stefani will be joining Shelton, Legend and Kelly Clarkson in the red chairs.

RELATED: Adam Levine Is Leaving The Voice After 16 Seasons — and Gwen Stefani Is Taking His Spot

Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal

In addition, the source revealed that there is “no bad blood” between Levine and the judges.

“[Leaving the show] is something he’s been talking to [host] Carson [Daly] and the other coaches about for some time,” says a source close to Levine. “It’s just time for him to leave.”

Hours after the news of his departure shocked fans and fellow coaches last Friday, Levine opened up about his decision in a lengthy note on Instagram.

“For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING,” he told followers of the gig, which lasted over eight years and 16 seasons.