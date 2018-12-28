Chrissy Teigen Calls John Legend 'Best Lover' for His 40th — See Who Else Sent Him Birthday Wishes

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
Maura Hohman
December 28, 2018 03:30 PM

Today is a legendary one for the Stephens family!

John Legend turned 40 years old today and his hilarious wife Chrissy Teigen was eager to wish him happy birthday with two adorable slideshows from the past few years, one dedicated to their son Miles Theodore, 7 months, and another for their daughter, Luna Simone, 2½.

The sweet moments she shared range from her EGOT-winning hubby dressed to the nines and holding a cocktail to cuddle time on the couch with his kids.

John Legend and daughter Luna Simone Stephens
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
John Legend and son Miles Theodore
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

John Legend and son Miles Theodore
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

“Happy 40th birthday to the most incredible man,” the former model, 33, captioned the first post. “The best father, hardest worker, best lover, best friend I could ever imagine. Every day I am grateful for how much you love us and how much you both say it and show it. You are one of a kind. I am grateful to your family for creating and raising such a pure, sweet, brilliant man. The world has been blessed by your 40 years on this planet.”

John Legend, Chriss Teigen and daughter Luna Simone Stephens
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
John Legend
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
John Legend and daughter Luna Simone Stephens
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

To conclude, she cheekily quipped: “I love you. I showed you that this morning BOOYAHHHH”

Naturally, the couple had a hilarious back-and-forth in the comments of the post.

John Legend and daughter Luna Simone
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

“Booyah,” the birthday boy replied to the cookbook author’s sex joke, and she promptly wrote back, “Gonna return this la perla,” a reference to the popular lingerie company.

Celebrities wish John Legend happy 40th birthday
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Fellow celebs were quick to show their support of the “All of Me” singer on his important milestone.

“Happy Birthday John we love you!!” wrote Kris Jenner alongside three heart emojis.

Comedian Neal Brennan deadpanned, “John is great. I would tell you if he wasn’t. He’s great. Stay with him until the kids graduate high school.”

Celebrities wish John Legend happy 40th birthday
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Then Bravo’s Andy Cohen chimed in. “Happy Birthday,” he commented with several emojis.

Halle Berry added, “Love LOVE this,” and Jordin Sparks cheered, “Ahhhh Happy Birthday” with two party emojis.

John Legend and son Miles Theodore
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Legend turning 40 was only one of a few milestone accomplishments for the clan this year.

To start, they grew their family by one more member, and Legend attained EGOT status thanks to his leading role on NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. He also earned two more titles in 2018: British GQ‘s Most Stylish Man and Wall Street Journal‘s Innovator of the Year.

John Legend and daughter Luna Simone Stephens
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
John Legend and son Miles Theodore
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Meanwhile, Teigen released her second cookbook, Cravings: Hungry for More, and her kitchen product collaboration with Target. She was also named Glamour’s Woman of the Year. Together, they hosted their own holiday special, A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissyand celebrated five years of marriage.

