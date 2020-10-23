Joey McIntyre Releases Hopeful Solo Song 'Own This Town' About 'Showing Up When Times Are Tough'

"Everything feels bigger and heavier nowadays with the pandemic, but we have to keep living," the New Kids on the Block star tells PEOPLE

Joey McIntyre is spreading encouragement during the coronavirus pandemic with the release of his new single.

On Friday, the singer, 47, dropped his solo track "Own This Town."

"It’s a song I wrote in 2011 and I’ve always cherished it," he tells PEOPLE. "My friend Emanuel Kiriakou, a very successful producer, and I came up with it together. The song has a lot of hope in it."

"It’s about getting up and showing up, even when times are tough," says the New Kids on the Block star. "The protagonist in this song is someone who's been there before, with ups and downs, but still wants to swing for the fences, get out that bat and go for it."

McIntyre adds: "That rings especially true in uncertain times. Everything feels bigger and heavier nowadays with the pandemic, but we have to keep living. Some days, you don’t want to get out of bed. Then some days, you get inspired, hear a song, read something, see something or you’re struck by something beautiful. The song is really about taking that shot and continuing to show up for yourself and others."

For McIntyre, bonding with his NKOTB bandmates is helping him get through difficult times.

"It’s a real blessing that we can look back, but also have these very current, fresh, amazing, new times as well, like the fact that we’re all together through this pandemic," he tells PEOPLE. "We were supposed to have one of our famous cruises in April. We were supposed to play Fenway Park this summer and that was postponed. But, to have four other guys to lean on through this time and stay in touch with our fans ... To me, that’s as important as anything — to know that it’s not just the fun times, but in the heavy, uncertain times, you can turn to each other and have that support."

McIntyre also has the support of his wife Barrett Williams and their three children Griffin Thomas, 12, Rhys Edward, 10 and Kira Katherine, 9.

"My wife and I do a pretty good job at balancing everything, thank God," says the singer. "My kids are really cute. My youngest son is so sweet and cozy in the morning and he makes up for it for the rest of the day. But those moments and those hugs ... My daughter is the sun and the moon and the stars to me, and she's so cute and so fun."

"That’s the blessing of kids," he adds. "We’re really lucky to have those moments. Maybe it’s the pandemic, but I walk away from those moments with my kids and my heart flutters a little bit. There’s no other feeling that can replace that."

With all three of his children at home, McIntyre and his wife have had to find creative ways to keep their kids busy while keeping their own romantic spark alive.

A new trampoline has helped the kids stay active, but the star says: "It’s really not easy, it's challenging. Normally, when you have kids they’re off to school and you can have some time during the day to be together and just check in with each other, but that's completely out the window."

"But in relationships, you have to be vulnerable and ask for what you need," he adds. "You have to put your ego aside and say, ‘This is what I need.’ Sometimes there’s ups and downs, and that’s what relationships, marriage and family are."

Up next for McIntyre? He'll be performing in live plays The Wanderer and Radio Galaxy.