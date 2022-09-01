Joey McIntyre and Jujubee Are Set to Star in 'DRAG: The Musical' : 'I'm Here for That!'

Joey McIntyre is ready to step into the world of drag!

PEOPLE can exclusively announce on Thursday that singer-songwriter McIntyre and drag icon Jujubee are the latest to join the cast of Alaska Thunderf---'s DRAG: The Musical, which is set to debut in September.

"I'm so excited to jump into this fantastic new musical and the world of Drag," McIntyre, 49. said in a press release. "It's my experience that it's a place of learning, accepting and loving one another and having a blast while you're doing it - And I'm here for that!! See you at the Bourbon Room, baby!!"

McIntyre will play the role of Tom Hutchinson in DRAG: The Musical, which tells the story of two rival drag bars that go head-to-head for survival amidst financial troubles. The "I Love You Came Too Late" singer has previously starred in musicals like Wicked, the original off-broadway production of Tick Tick Boom and The Wanderer.

Albert Sanchez

Meanwhile, Jujubee — best known for being a contestant on RuPaul's Drag Race — will play The Tigress in the production.

"Drag: The Musical quite literally combines the two things that fulfill me the most," Jujubee said. "Can it get much better than this? I am so excited to have this opportunity and be a part of this incredible cast as the Tigress. Meeeeow!"

The show's opening weekend will take place on Sept. 30 at The Bourbon Room in Hollywood. Meanwhile, there will also be show previews on Sept. 23 and 24.

More cast members include: Alaska, Jackie Cox, Jan Sport, Lagoona Bloo and Aria B. Cassadine, as well as stars Nick Adams, Miah Blake, Alysha Deslorieux, Kayden Koshelev, Nick Laughlin, J. Elaine Marcos, Patrick Ortiz and Jamie Torcellini

"This musical we have been writing for the last six years is finally coming to life. It's wild to see the seeds that we planted starting to bloom, and I'm so blown away by the level of artistry that the whole cast and team have brought to this," Alaska said in the press release. "This musical speaks to a ton of issues that are really important today— gender identity; family, whether genetic or chosen, gentrification and a f—ed economy, and most importantly… Drag. I'm so excited to bring this story to life and share it with the world."

"This is a once-in-a-career opportunity," said co-producer Matt Weaver. "We are absolutely thrilled to be a part of this groundbreaking musical and debut it at The Bourbon Room!"

The musical follows the release of DRAG: The Musical (the Studio Recording) in May.

Tickets are available on FeverUp.