Joey McIntyre and Jujubee Are Set to Star in 'DRAG: The Musical' : 'I'm Here for That!'

DRAG: The Musical is set for a Sept. 30 opening night at The Bourbon Room in Hollywood

By
Published on September 1, 2022 10:00 AM
Joey McIntyre and Jujubee are joining Drag: The Music Stage Show
Jujubee and Joey McIntyre.

Joey McIntyre is ready to step into the world of drag!

PEOPLE can exclusively announce on Thursday that singer-songwriter McIntyre and drag icon Jujubee are the latest to join the cast of Alaska Thunderf---'s DRAG: The Musical, which is set to debut in September.

"I'm so excited to jump into this fantastic new musical and the world of Drag," McIntyre, 49. said in a press release. "It's my experience that it's a place of learning, accepting and loving one another and having a blast while you're doing it - And I'm here for that!! See you at the Bourbon Room, baby!!"

McIntyre will play the role of Tom Hutchinson in DRAG: The Musical, which tells the story of two rival drag bars that go head-to-head for survival amidst financial troubles. The "I Love You Came Too Late" singer has previously starred in musicals like Wicked, the original off-broadway production of Tick Tick Boom and The Wanderer.

Alaska
Albert Sanchez

Meanwhile, Jujubee — best known for being a contestant on RuPaul's Drag Race — will play The Tigress in the production.

"Drag: The Musical quite literally combines the two things that fulfill me the most," Jujubee said. "Can it get much better than this? I am so excited to have this opportunity and be a part of this incredible cast as the Tigress. Meeeeow!"

The show's opening weekend will take place on Sept. 30 at The Bourbon Room in Hollywood. Meanwhile, there will also be show previews on Sept. 23 and 24.

More cast members include: Alaska, Jackie Cox, Jan Sport, Lagoona Bloo and Aria B. Cassadine, as well as stars Nick Adams, Miah Blake, Alysha Deslorieux, Kayden Koshelev, Nick Laughlin, J. Elaine Marcos, Patrick Ortiz and Jamie Torcellini

"This musical we have been writing for the last six years is finally coming to life. It's wild to see the seeds that we planted starting to bloom, and I'm so blown away by the level of artistry that the whole cast and team have brought to this," Alaska said in the press release. "This musical speaks to a ton of issues that are really important today— gender identity; family, whether genetic or chosen, gentrification and a f—ed economy, and most importantly… Drag. I'm so excited to bring this story to life and share it with the world."

"This is a once-in-a-career opportunity," said co-producer Matt Weaver. "We are absolutely thrilled to be a part of this groundbreaking musical and debut it at The Bourbon Room!"

The musical follows the release of DRAG: The Musical (the Studio Recording) in May.

Tickets are available on FeverUp.

Related Articles
Logo
'RuPaul's Drag Race' EP on the Show's Groundbreaking Success and the Celeb Judges They Want Next
olivia wilde; shia lebouf; florence pugh
A Complete Timeline of the 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama
2022 Emerging artists IDK Baby Tate Max Drazen Jenna Raine
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long
Beanie Feldstein as "Fanny Brice"; Lea Michele as "Fanny Brice"
A Complete Timeline of the 'Funny Girl' Casting Saga
Miles Teller
Miles Teller Brings a Finnish Canned Cocktail to the U.S. — Plus More Stars in the Alcohol Business
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: Stars React to Their 'Delicious' Nominations
Justin Timberlake Set to Return to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala Stage with Chris and Robert Pine
Justin Timberlake to Perform at the 2022 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala as Chris Pine and Dad Robert Host
Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's Relationship Timeline
Priyanka Chopra Jonas + Maneesh Goyal
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Launches Home Brand — Plus More Celeb-Designed Decor!
chasing paper wallpaper collection
Launches We Love! Chasing Paper's Enneagram-Inspired Wallpaper, Plus More New Home Products
13283669 Winona Oak 13283662 Fior 13283804 Christian Lalama 13284899 James Reid
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists That Should Be on Your Playlists This Spring
Millie Bobby Brown best friend challenge!
Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp's Friendship Timeline
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Find me a happier place on earth to start my birthday celebrations early. ?? I’ll wait…
Blake Lively Starts Birthday Celebrations Early at Disneyland, Plus More Stars at the Happiest Place on Earth
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now