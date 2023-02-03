Joey Lawrence Raves About Brother Matthew's 'Cool as Hell' Girlfriend, Chilli: 'He's Happy'

Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas has the Lawrence brothers' seal of approval!

In a conversation with PEOPLE surrounding his new movie Frankie Meets Jack, streaming on Tubi now, Joey Lawrence says he has met brother Matthew Lawrence's girlfriend — TLC's Chilli — and that she is not only "cool as hell" but a great match for Matthew, 42.

"She's great, a sweet person, super genuine, so warm and kind. And yeah, they're just having a great time and it's just good to see him happy and he makes her happy. So that's all you can ever ask for," says Joey, 46.

Matthew and Chilli, 51, became involved romantically just ahead of Thanksgiving 2022, after they were previously photographed on a beach in Hawaii that August.

"Life is [full of] unexpected twists and turns — you don't know what's up next, but you just hope that everybody ends up happy," Joey tells PEOPLE. "And he's happy right now and she's happy, and that makes us happy."

Chilli's longtime rep Christal Jordan confirmed her client was dating Matthew last month in a statement to PEOPLE, saying, "I've been with Chilli since 2005 and I've never seen her this in love."

"She is glowing. They are really cute together," Jordan added at the time, further confirming that Matthew and the "Waterfalls" singer spent Thanksgiving and Christmas in Atlanta, where the actor met Chilli's family.

The two went Instagram official over New Year's weekend, sharing a joint Instagram post that featured a video of them dancing in match Christmas pajamas, in the style of A-ha's "Take on Me" music video.

News of their relationship came just over three months after Matthew and ex Cheryl Burke finalized their divorce after nearly three years of marriage. Burke, 38, filed for divorce from Matthew in February 2022, listing Jan. 7, 2022, as the official date of separation.

Chilli was previously in a long-term relationship with Usher, whom she went through a public breakup from in 2003. She has a 25-year-old son, Tron Austin, from a previous relationship with music producer Dallas Austin.

Meanwhile, Joey and wife Samantha Cope are excited to premiere their newest film together: Frankie Meets Jack, in which they star as the titular characters, navigating their respective romantic lives and finding an unexpected connection through their love of dogs.

The couple co-wrote the script alongside Jen Bashian, and the film is directed by Joey and Matthew's younger brother (and longtime onscreen collaborator) Andy Lawrence, who also has a hilarious cameo.

This isn't the first time Cope, 35, has worked with Joey and Andy, 35. All three of them starred in 2021's A Deadly Deed and Mistletoe Mixup, both directed by Andy and also starring Matthew. A sequel for the latter film is even slated for release this year, according to Joey.

And there's more Brotherly Love from the siblings on the way, including a podcast launching Feb. 24 and a forthcoming television show, Lawrence House, that Joey says is "super edgy," "super funny" and "unlike anything anyone has ever seen us do before on camera."

"It's taken us a long time to find the right thing to do together [again]," adds the Blossom alum, "and we're really excited about this."

Frankie Meets Jack is now streaming on Tubi.