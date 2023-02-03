Joey Lawrence Raves About Brother Matthew's 'Cool as Hell' Girlfriend, Chilli: 'He's Happy'

"She's great, a sweet person, super genuine, so warm and kind," Joey tells PEOPLE of younger brother Matthew's girlfriend, Chilli

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 3, 2023 06:10 PM
matthew lawrence; joey lawrence; chilli
From L: Matthew Lawrence, Joey Lawrence, Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas. Photo: Getty (3)

Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas has the Lawrence brothers' seal of approval!

In a conversation with PEOPLE surrounding his new movie Frankie Meets Jack, streaming on Tubi now, Joey Lawrence says he has met brother Matthew Lawrence's girlfriend — TLC's Chilli — and that she is not only "cool as hell" but a great match for Matthew, 42.

"She's great, a sweet person, super genuine, so warm and kind. And yeah, they're just having a great time and it's just good to see him happy and he makes her happy. So that's all you can ever ask for," says Joey, 46.

Matthew and Chilli, 51, became involved romantically just ahead of Thanksgiving 2022, after they were previously photographed on a beach in Hawaii that August.

"Life is [full of] unexpected twists and turns — you don't know what's up next, but you just hope that everybody ends up happy," Joey tells PEOPLE. "And he's happy right now and she's happy, and that makes us happy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Chilli's longtime rep Christal Jordan confirmed her client was dating Matthew last month in a statement to PEOPLE, saying, "I've been with Chilli since 2005 and I've never seen her this in love."

"She is glowing. They are really cute together," Jordan added at the time, further confirming that Matthew and the "Waterfalls" singer spent Thanksgiving and Christmas in Atlanta, where the actor met Chilli's family.

The two went Instagram official over New Year's weekend, sharing a joint Instagram post that featured a video of them dancing in match Christmas pajamas, in the style of A-ha's "Take on Me" music video.

News of their relationship came just over three months after Matthew and ex Cheryl Burke finalized their divorce after nearly three years of marriage. Burke, 38, filed for divorce from Matthew in February 2022, listing Jan. 7, 2022, as the official date of separation.

Chilli was previously in a long-term relationship with Usher, whom she went through a public breakup from in 2003. She has a 25-year-old son, Tron Austin, from a previous relationship with music producer Dallas Austin.

RELATED VIDEO: TLC's Chilli and Matthew Lawrence Are Dating: "She Is Glowing," Says Singer's Rep

Meanwhile, Joey and wife Samantha Cope are excited to premiere their newest film together: Frankie Meets Jack, in which they star as the titular characters, navigating their respective romantic lives and finding an unexpected connection through their love of dogs.

The couple co-wrote the script alongside Jen Bashian, and the film is directed by Joey and Matthew's younger brother (and longtime onscreen collaborator) Andy Lawrence, who also has a hilarious cameo.

This isn't the first time Cope, 35, has worked with Joey and Andy, 35. All three of them starred in 2021's A Deadly Deed and Mistletoe Mixup, both directed by Andy and also starring Matthew. A sequel for the latter film is even slated for release this year, according to Joey.

And there's more Brotherly Love from the siblings on the way, including a podcast launching Feb. 24 and a forthcoming television show, Lawrence House, that Joey says is "super edgy," "super funny" and "unlike anything anyone has ever seen us do before on camera."

"It's taken us a long time to find the right thing to do together [again]," adds the Blossom alum, "and we're really excited about this."

Frankie Meets Jack is now streaming on Tubi.

Related Articles
The Beatles
Watch Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Dance as They Reunite at Party: 'What a Time We Had'
Alan Cumming attends the "AARP The Magazine's" 21st Annual Movies For Grownups Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on January 28, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Alan Cumming Says He'd 'Totally' Do a 'Romy and Michele' Sequel: 'I'd Be Absolutely Game'
ROBERT PATTINSON and TAYLOR LAUTNER
Taylor Lautner Says 'Twilight' Fans' Team Edward/Jacob Debate Impacted His Dynamic with Robert Pattinson
Denzel Washington, Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Recalls Parking Denzel Washington's Porsche as Teen Intern: 'Stripped All the Gears'
seth rogen
Seth Rogen Jokes 'No One's Made a Good High School Movie' Since His 2007 Comedy 'Superbad'
Rob Gronkowski Says Sally Field Had 'Swagger' on 80 for Brady Film Set:
Rob Gronkowski Says Sally Field Had 'Swagger' on '80 for Brady' Set: She Is 'an Inspiration'
Ben Platt Engagement Photos
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Recall Night of Their Engagement: 'It Looked Like the Set of 'The Bachelor' '
Emme Maribel Muñiz and Jennifer Lopez perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.
Jennifer Lopez Thanks Her Child Emme for Support in Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'My Lil' Coconut'
Ashton Kutcher 'Your Place or Mine' film premiere
Ashton Kutcher Says Being a Dad Is the 'No. 1 Role I Will Ever Play': 'The Most Important'
Reese Witherspoon, and Deacon Reese Phillippe attend The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women in Entertainment at Milk Studios on December 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Reese Witherspoon Says She's 'So Proud' of Her Kids' Success: 'It Means You Did Your Job Right'
Sir Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell attend the Stella McCartney Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2011 show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2010 in Paris, France
Paul McCartney on Being 'Romantic' with Wife Nancy Shevell: 'I Completely Overdo Valentine's Day'
Frankie Meets Jack
Joey Lawrence, Samantha Cope Talk Working with 'Beacon of Light' Anne Heche on One of Her Last Films
Rita Moreno and grandson '80 For Brady' film premiere; Vin Diesel attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Rita Moreno's Grandson Reveals How Drinks with Vin Diesel Helped Him Land Her a Role in 'Fast X'
Lizzo - Special [Official Video]
Lizzo Turns into a Superhero in 'Special' Music Video Dedicated to 'Anyone Who Has Felt Unseen'
Eddie Murphy won a Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globe; Martin Lawrence attends 'Bad Boys For Life' photocall
Eddie Murphy Says 'Martin Is Paying' If His and Martin Lawrence's Kids Wed: 'Don't Try to Switch'
Rupert Grint attends Servant Panel during New York Comic Con at Hammerstein Ballroom on October 03, 2019 in New York City.
Rupert Grint Says Daughter Wednesday Has Her Own Set of Hogwarts Robes: 'Gryffindor, Obviously'