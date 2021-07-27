Joey Jordison, Slipknot Drummer and Founding Member, Dead at 46

After his surprise exit from Slipknot in 2013, founding member Joey Jordison revealed he was diagnosed with a neurological condition called acute transverse myelitis

Joey Jordison, the original drummer and a founding member of Slipknot, has died. He was 46.

The heavy metal artist's family announced Jordison died in his sleep on Monday, July 26. His cause of death was not disclosed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26th, 2021," they wrote in a statement.

"Joey's death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow," Jordison's family continued. "To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music.

"The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time. The family will hold a private funeral service and asks the media and public to respect their wishes."

Slipknot Credit: Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times/Getty

News of Jordison's death was met with condolences and fond memories of the rocker from friends, fans and fellow metal artists.

"RIP to one of my childhood heroes. This one hurts. My heart goes out to his friends and family. Long live," pro wrestler Jake Something wrote.

"I am shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Joey Jordison," wrote Slayer founding member David Lombardo. "An incredible musician and songwriter, gone way too soon. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who he touched with his talent. RIP Joey"

Metal band Trivium also shared a tribute to Jordison. "We are saddened by the news of the passing of our dear friend, Joey Jordison. From being able to share the stage with him numerous times throughout the years to Matt standing alongside him for the Roadrunner United album," they wrote. "He was always super gracious to all of us in Trivium."

Jordison was one of nine artists to join Slipknot at its inception in 1995 in his hometown of Des Moines, Iowa. The band announced in 2013 that Jordison was parting ways for "personal reasons," although he later said on Facebook that he did not quit the group.

The Murderdolls co-founder later addressed his exit from Slipknot in a 2016 interview with Metal Hammer, revealing that he found out he was fired in an email.

He also explained that he was diagnosed with acute transverse myelitis, a neurological condition that limited use of his legs, shortly before his dismissal. "I didn't know what it was. I was super ill. You can be sick and still play, but this was something I'd never felt in my life before," Jordison said.

RELATED VIDEO: Gone Girl Actress Lisa Banes Dead at 65 After Hit-and-Run Accident: 'She Was a Woman of Great Spirit'

"I played those last couple of shows and it scared the living s--- out of me. I didn't know what it was. Everyone thought I was f---ed up, but it wasn't the case. I wasn't even drinking. Everything was straight-laced and f---ing perfect. Everything was on point. But I had to be carried to the stage…" he continued. "The pain was something I'd never experienced in my life before, and I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy."