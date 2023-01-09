Joey Fatone Sings 'Bye Bye Bye' During Impromptu Performance at Miami Drag Brunch — Watch

Some lucky *NSYNC fans were served the ultimate treat this weekend in Miami when Joey Fatone gave an impromptu performance during drag brunch at the Palace.

The world famous South Beach bar shared video of the moment to its social media pages on Sunday, the clip capturing the moment Fatone, 45, joined drag queens Tiffany Fantasia and Elishaly D'witshes on the floor to perform the *NSYNC hit "Bye Bye Bye."

While the queens might have lip-synced the 2000 tune, Fatone broke out into song, singing along (in harmony too) to the beloved boy band banger.

He also effortlessly slipped back into the "Bye Bye Bye" choreography, mimicked by fans for decades since its release. As the song played out, Fantasia and D'witshes gained their footing with the dance, Fatone guide them through it with each move.

The brunch-goers couldn't seem to contain their excitement, singing along and cheering Fatone on. The song ended with a riotous applause for the singer, and he darted off quickly back to his seat.

"WHAT A WEEKEND ITS BEEN ALREADY!!" the Palace wrote. "We had the honor of being visited by *NSYNC's own Joey Fatone, who joined us and sang one of their biggest hits with our queens for our visitors. You never know who's going to attend our shows!"

Fatone is one of the founding members of *NSYNC, alongside Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass and JC Chasez.

Since the band's hiatus was announced in 2002, Fatone has gone on to explore a variety of other career paths. In 2007, he competed on Dancing with the Stars with Kym Johnson, and narrowly lost the Mirrorball trophy, earning second place. He's since returned to the ballroom twice — once as he and Johnson teamed up again, and another time as a trio member.

From 2010 to 2015, he joined Steve Harvey's Family Feud as one of the show's announcers, and has made several appearances on the Food Network.

He returned to the stage in 2019 to compete as "Rabbit" on the Masked Singer, where he ended up tying Rumer Willis for fourth place.

He told PEOPLE at the time that his stint on the show surprised people, reminding them of his talent, with some people even suggesting that he launch a solo career. "People are like, 'I didn't know you had the voice and chops. You should do an album,'" he said. "I'm like, 'Eh, I'd be fun to do one.' It's not my forte in the sense of doing a solo career."

He added that he's "not even worried about" releasing his own album or launching a solo career in a way that emulates his band member Justin Timberlake.

NSYNC at MTV Movie Awards 2000 held at Sony Pictures Studio in Culver City
*NSYNC. Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect

That summer, he teamed up with three fellow former boy band starsBackstreet Boys' AJ McLean and Nick Carter and Boyz II Men's Wanya Morris — for a limited engagement in Las Vegas.

He told Variety the idea came originally as a "Rat Pack meets the Pop age now," but turned into "more of a celebration of our bands and a homage to pop culture."

The four-night event, which included sit-down conversations with the stars as well as performances of each of their bands respective hits, took fans "through a bit of history," Fatone said.

He spends his time now hosting Game Show Network's Common Knowledge and spending time with his two daughters, Briahna, 21, and Kloey, 12.

