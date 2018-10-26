Post Fatone? Joey Fatone Gets Face Tattoo Makeover with Post Malone Halloween Costume

Joey Fatone/Instagram; Steve Granitz/WireImage
placeholder
Tomás Mier
October 26, 2018 05:55 PM
This I Promise You,” Joey Fatone probably thinks that he looks “Better Now”…

The former ‘NSYNC member, 41, stunned fans with a tattoo-filled Post Malone-style face makeover on social media just days before Halloween!

“Amazing how time goes by and you have to go with what is trending now,” the Dancing With The Stars alum captioned the makeover, tagging Malone. “Hey if you can’t beat em join em !”

It looks like Fatone wants to be a different kind of “rockstar” this Halloween as he channels his inner Post Malone.

Nick Lachey, from boy band 98 Degrees, commented on Fatone’s photo, saying “I miss the earrings buddy…..”

“Me too let’s just put them back in,” Fatone replied. “I can still put mine in lol.”

Earlier this year, the Impractical Jokers: After Party host joined his former ‘NSYNC band members — Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Justin Timberlake — to accept their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

While presenting ‘NSYNC with their star, Ellen DeGeneres poked fun at Fatone.

“Of course the band is made up of the cute one, the bad boy, the sensitive one, the sexy one and Joey,” she teased.

