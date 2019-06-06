Joey Fatone Hits Red Carpet with Girlfriend Izabel Araujo Amid Divorce from Wife Kelly Baldwin

Joey Fatone has been dating girlfriend Izabel Araujo for more than four years, and now the ‘NSYNC singer is officially ending his marriage to Kelly Baldwin.

According to E!, Fatone, 42, filed for divorce from Baldwin on May 13 in Florida. He also confirmed to Us Weekly at the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards on June 2 that he was “going through a divorce.”

Last fall, Araujo, 33, marked her fourth anniversary with a sweet Instagram tribute.

“4 years ago I met him at #halloweenhorrornights for our first date. We’ve been celebrating it every year at the same place ever since. Not your typical love story but I wouldn’t change a thing!!” she captioned a photo of her and Fatone posing in front of a haunted house. “Looking forward to celebrating many more with my partner in crime! 😜 #happy4years #hhn #Halloween #Lovestory PS: Yes, Mike @joinourvidaloca has been there since day one! 😂”

Fatone and Baldwin — who have two daughters, Kloey, 9, and Briahna, 18 — were high school sweethearts and wed in 2004.

Joey Fatone and Kelly Baldwin Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

“We did everything backward. We had a kid, we lived together, then we got married,” Fatone told PEOPLE in 2007 about his relationship with Baldwin. “We did everything completely reversed and it worked!”

Through their years of dating, the exes broke up several times, but “the grass wasn’t greener on the other side of the fence,” he added. “I’d come back and crawl on my knees with my tail between my legs. I enjoyed being with her.”