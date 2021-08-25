Joel Madden Celebrates 'Little Sister' Sofia Richie's Birthday with Sweet Throwback Family Photos

Joel Madden shared a series of photos featuring himself and his sister-in-law, the sibling of the Good Charlotte vocalist's wife Nicole Richie

Joel Madden has a sweet birthday message for Sofia Richie.

The Good Charlotte vocalist, 42, paid tribute to Sofia, who turned 23 on Tuesday, on Instagram through a carousel of family photos featuring the birthday girl.

"Happy Birthday to my little sister @sofiarichie ❤️❤️❤️love you forever Sof❤️❤️❤️🥳🥳🥳," Madden wrote to his sister-in-law alongside the series of special snapshots.

Richie responded with "I love you beyond!" in the comment section.

The first image features Madden and his wife Nicole Richie wrapping a young Sofia in a loving embrace. In another photo, Nicole, 39, snaps a selfie alongside Sofia and the couple's 13-year-old daughter Harlow.

Also pictured in the post is Nicole and Sofia's father Lionel Richie, who poses with his daughter and other family members in pink sweatsuits (except for brother Miles Richie, who opts for a blue ensemble).

"Been loving you since day 1. Happy Birthday @sofiarichie 👵🏽," Nicole wrote in a post on her own Instagram page on Tuesday. The tribute featured several images of the sisters, their brother and their father over the last 23 years.

"Omg! This makes me want to cry," Sofia wrote in response.

sofia and nicole richie Credit: Joel Madden/ instagram

Nicole shared a more light-hearted message for her sister's birthday on her Instagram Story.

"Don't forget I taught you everything you know. Like how to grt [sic] escorted out of parties," Nicole joked alongside a photo of a young Sofia walking hand-and-hand with her sister.

"And how to get day drunk in grocery stores," the Great News star added atop a video of herself with purple hair and drinking inside a supermarket while her younger sister watched, seemingly annoyed.

Last year, Sofia celebrated her 22nd birthday with a tropical girls trip including Kylie Jenner's former assistant Victoria Villarroel and Jenner's best friend Stassie Karanikolaou. (Jenner was not in attendance.)

For the trip, everyone wore customized white shorts and t-shirts with the words "SOFIA TURNS 22" in blue.

Last year, Sofia also spent some quality time with her father in honor of the occasion just days after sources told PEOPLE about her latest split from ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.