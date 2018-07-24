Eagles guitar legend Joe Walsh has just announced his second annual music festival in support of service veterans — and he’s got a stellar lineup to set it in flight.

VetsAid 2018 will take place at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington on Sunday, Nov. 11, and will feature James Taylor, Chris Stapleton, HAIM, and Walsh’s fellow Eagle, Don Henley. Tickets for the event go on sale this Friday, July 27 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through the Tacoma Dome Box Office as well as Ticketmaster.

“This Veterans Day I invite you to join me and my friends to remember the men and women who have served our country and honor their sacrifice by helping us raise funds to support their essential and basic needs,” Walsh says in a press release. “I invite us to come together and celebrate the things that unite us as Americans… like great music!”

Proceeds from the concert will go towards VetsAid, the non-profit organization Walsh founded last September aimed at lending a hand to veterans and their families.

It’s a cause that hits close to home for Walsh, 70. His father, a flight instructor, died in a plane crash while stationed on the Japanese island of Okinawa. Walsh was just 20 months old when the loss devastated his family.

“War is hell for everyone involved,” he said after launching the organization last year. “I lost my father when I was a baby, before I could even make a memory of him. I stopped counting the number of friends I lost in the Vietnam War or that came home forever scarred mentally or physically or both. We’ve only just begun to appreciate the long-term impacts on our troops home from Iraq. And in Afghanistan, the longest war in American history continues to drag on with no end in sight.”

A longtime activist for veteran relief — last year he gave guitar lessons to patients at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center — Walsh aims to use his platform to raise funds and awareness for the significant needs of the more than 51,000 soldiers who have returned home wounded from American military action in the Middle East since 2001. According to a 2015 report, veterans have a 50 percent higher suicide rate than civilians.

The inaugural concert in 2017, which featured Keith Urban, Zac Brown Band and Gary Clark Jr, raised nearly $400,000 in grants to veterans’ services organizations nationally and locally.

For more information about how to get involved with VetsAid, please visit www.vetsaid.org.