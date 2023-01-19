Joe Trohman Says He Will Temporarily Step Away from Fall Out Boy to Focus on His Mental Health

"I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years," Joe Trohman said as he announced a hiatus from Fall Out Boy

By
Published on January 19, 2023 12:36 AM
NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 14: Joe Trohman signs copies of his new book "None of This Rocks: A Memoir" at Anderson's Bookshop on September 14, 2022 in Naperville, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)
Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Getty

Joe Trohman is prioritizing his mental health.

On Wednesday, the Fall Out Boy co-founder and guitarist told fans he would be taking a break from the group.

"Neil Young once howled that it's better to burn out than to fade away," Trohman began in a statement shared on the group's official Twitter page. "But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful."

He added, "Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years. So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell."

FEBRUARY 28, 2018: BRISBANE, QLD. (EUROPE AND AUSTRALASIA OUT) Pete Wentz (R), Patrick Stump, Joe Trohman and Andy Hurley of Fall Out Boy pose backstage at the Riverstage in Brisbane, Queensland. (Photo by Josh Woning Photography/Newspix/Getty Images)
Josh Woning Photography/Newspix/Getty

Hours before his message, Fall Out Boy announced that they would be releasing a new album, So Much (For) Stardust, under Fueled by Ramen, a subsidiary of Elektra Music Group. The March 24 release marks the band's first studio album since 2018.

Referencing the highly-anticipated project, Trohman said in Wednesday's statement, "It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I'm most proud of)."

He then reassured fans that his departure is temporary and that he will be back.

"So, the question remains: Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one-hundred percent. In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first. Thank you to everyone including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision."

He concluded, "Smell you sooner than later, Joe Trohman"

In September, Trohman opened up to PEOPLE about his mental health journey while discussing his memoir None of This Rocks, which was released on Sept. 13.

RELATED VIDEO: Shania Twain on Reclaiming Her Throne After Heartbreak & Health Setbacks: 'I Don't Have Anything to Prove Anymore'

When asked how often he gets to reflect on the band's successes — the four No. 1 albums, stadium tours, Grammy nods, and being very much responsible for a pop-punk explosion in the '00s — Trohman admitted the book gave him the chance to sit down with all that's happened since the four-piece formed in 2001. As he said, the book allowed him to "organize those thoughts and go deeper into that reflection."

"I have all of these regrets about the way that I behaved [in the band], because I was a child. A child with like a lack of patience. A child who was still finding himself in the midst of the band, having kind of found itself," Trohman told PEOPLE.

"It was a big mistake to conflate my identity with the band, but ended up putting a lot of my dark emotions that were connected to that, to the other guys. So they were probably often subjected to a firestorm of like anxiety and depression. Depression isn't just somebody sad moping on a couch, you get irritable, we get f—ing grumpy, make snide comments... I wish I had my s— together. And so I think a lot of that I reflected upon that in the book, especially. And now I like, 'No,' and I'm comfortable with my place in the band. It's also like, I don't identify myself as the guy in Fall Out Boy. I'm in Fall Out Boy, but I identify myself as me."

Trohman said his elder daughter is already asking when she can open the book. However, he added, he's not ready for that just yet.

"I'm a mentally ill person. And I grew up with a mentally ill parent, and I want things to be so much better for them," Trohman explained of his children. "So I hope one day if they decide to read this book, they don't feel embarrassed by it. And that maybe it's possible it allowed them to get to know me in a way that maybe they could have never gotten to know me just by being around me with me and talking."

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Related Articles
Joe Trohman book
Fall Out Boy's Joe Trohman on Mental Health, Mutton Chops and New Memoir 'None of This Rocks'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Da'Vinchi attends EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on October 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for EBONY MEDIA GROUP)
'BMF' Actor Da'Vinchi on How Therapy Helped Him Process Childhood Trauma: 'It's Really Tough'
Kevin Love, Stephen "Twitch" Boss
Kevin Love Mourns Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'Everyone Is Going Through Something That You Can't See'
Steve Burns speaks as he and Josh Dela Cruz light the Empire State Building blue in celebration of Blue's Clues 25th Anniversary at The Empire State Building on September 08, 2021 in New York City
'Blue's Clues' Host Steve Burns Says He Left Nickelodeon Show Due to Clinical Depression
Selena Gomez's 'My Mind & Me': Everything She Reveals About Mental Health, Lupus and Heartbreak
Selena Gomez's 'My Mind & Me': Everything She Reveals About Mental Health, Lupus and Heartbreak
Janelle Monáe Receives Trevor Project's 2022 Suicide Prevention Advocate Award: 'Your Life Matters'
Janelle Monáe Receives Trevor Project's 2022 Suicide Prevention Advocate Award: 'Your Life Matters'
David Archuleta
David Archuleta on Stepping Back from Mormon Faith After Coming Out as Queer: 'I Feel Liberated'
Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi Says He's 'More Proud of Myself Than Ever' in His Mental Health Journey
Carson Daly attends the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront at Mandarin Oriental Hotel at Radio City Music Hall on May 16, 2022 in New York City.
Carson Daly Shares Heartfelt Message for World Mental Health Day: 'It's Ok to Not Be Ok'
Savage Garden Singer Darren Hayes
Savage Garden's Darren Hayes Says Music 'Saved My Life' After Years of Denying His Gay Identity
Sam Fender plays a Gretsch 'Falcon' guitar on the Great Oak Stage at American Express present BST Hyde Park at Hyde Park on July 03, 2022 in London, England.
Sam Fender Cancels Tour Dates to Tend to His Mental Health: 'I've Neglected Myself'
Gabby Douglas at The Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation's 28th annual 'A Time For Heroes' family festival
Gabby Douglas Is Taking Time to Focus on Mental Health: 'I Have Carried a Heavy Weight on My Back'
Demi Lovato is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live"
Demi Lovato Regrets Documenting Sobriety Journey in Multiple Films: 'I Wish I Would Have Waited'
Howie Mandel
Howie Mandel Is 'Recovering' From Being 'Depressed, Neurotic' in COVID Isolation: 'I Went Insane'
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Cancels World Tour to 'Ground' Himself and 'Come Back Stronger': 'Breaks My Heart'
CARSON, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Shawn Mendes attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 04, 2022 in Carson, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Shawn Mendes 'Getting Help' After Postponing Multiple Shows to Prioritize Mental Health: Source