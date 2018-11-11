Aerosmith's Joe Perry 'Doing Well' After Reported Collapse at Billy Joel Concert, Says Friend

Joe Perry has reportedly been hospitalized after collapsing on Saturday.

The Aerosmith guitarist, 68, collapsed backstage shortly after performing “Walk This Way” onstage alongside Billy Joel at the singer’s Saturday night show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, according to TMZ.

Paramedics spent about 40 minutes with Perry in his dressing room before administering a tracheal tube and transporting him to the hospital, the outlet reported.

An eyewitness told TMZ that “Joe did not look good,” but Sirius XM host Eddie Trunk tweeted on Saturday that he heard Perry was “doing well today.”

“Sending my best to rock icon and friend @JoePerry,” wrote Trunk. ⁦”Joe was just with me on my last radio special from LA. I’m hearing he’s doing well today thankfully! Be well Joe!!”

Reps for Perry did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Joe Perry performs with Billy Joel onstage at Madison Square Garden Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

This would not be the first time in recent years that the guitarist had collapsed. During a 2016 concert with his other band, the Hollywood Vampires (which also includes Johnny Depp and legendary rocker Alice Cooper), Perry stumbled backstage and collapsed.

Perry told PEOPLE last year that “everybody’s good” health-wise.

“Every time I stand in front of an audience, I get a kick out of it,” he said of getting back out on stage. “I started off being a fan and then slowly shifted over into this other side of the footlights.”

In August, Aerosmith announced a new residency series set to hit Las Vegas in April 2019. Dubbed “Deuces Are Wild” — after their 1994 hit — the show will take place at the Park Theater, housed in the new Park MGM on the town’s legendary strip.

“We decided to do Vegas. Viva Las Aerosmith!” said frontman Steven Tyler. “We’re gonna keep it raw, we’re gonna keep it who were are. There are gonna be no changes. It’s not gonna be Flory-Dories, it’s gonna be beautiful and rocked out and we’re gonna get a chance to use some special effects that haven’t been used before.”