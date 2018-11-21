Days after being released from the hospital following a post-performance collapse, Joe Perry has canceled the remainder of his fall headlining tour.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, reps for the 68-year-old rock legend say that he will continue to recuperate after suffering a health scare immediately following a surprise appearance onstage at a Billy Joel concert in New York City on Nov. 10.

“While doctors have released Perry from care, with the dates set to begin Nov. 30 and going through Dec. 16, the Aerosmith guitarist will now take the rest of the year off,” the statement reads in part. “Perry again would like to apologize to the fans who were planning on coming to the shows and looks forward to seeing them again in 2019.”

The musician collapsed backstage shortly after performing “Walk This Way” onstage at Madison Square Garden, TMZ reported. Shortly after the incident, PEOPLE confirmed that Perry was alert and responsive.

“Following a guest performance during Billy Joel’s show last night at Madison Square Garden, Joe Perry experienced shortness of breath and was treated backstage by paramedics who gave the guitarist oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to a hospital,” a rep told PEOPLE in a statement at the time.

“This morning Perry remains in the hospital where he is alert and responsive,” the statement continues, adding that Perry “will be unable to appear today at Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp in Florida and apologizes to those attending.”

An Aerosmith spokesperson added that “he had some breathing issues but he’s okay.”

Perry himself shared a positive health update days later on social media. “Doing well, thanks for all the love and support!” he tweeted.

According to a report on TMZ, insiders close Perry say that he was released from the hospital on Thursday and is now home resting.

This is not the first time Perry faced a worrying health moment after a performance. During a 2016 concert with his other band, the Hollywood Vampires (which also includes Johnny Depp and legendary rocker Alice Cooper), Perry stumbled backstage and collapsed.

Perry told PEOPLE last year that “everybody’s good” health-wise.

“Every time I stand in front of an audience, I get a kick out of it,” he said of getting back out on stage. “I started off being a fan and then slowly shifted over into this other side of the footlights.”