Joe Jonas Wishes ‘Love of My Life’ Sophie Turner a Happy Birthday: ‘Life Is Better with You’

Joe Jonas is showering Sophie Turner with some birthday love!

“Happy birthday to the love of my life,” the singer, 30, wrote on Instagram Friday alongside a photo of the Game of Thrones actress striking a fierce pose while wearing a button-up shirt tied in a knot around her waist.

Concluding the sweet tribute he added, “Life is better with you. ❤️”

Although the Jonas Brothers member has yet to share any details on how the pair will be spending his wife’s special day, the singer did share a video on Thursday of the pair having some fun in Amsterdam.

“Amsterdam Cup of Joe episode has my favorite person joining me @sophiet,” he captioned the clip, which appeared to show the pair smiling and singing together in a bar.

The Jonas Brothers are currently touring the world as part of their Happiness Begins tour, and will play their next show on Saturday in Paris.

Frequently joining her husband on tour, the pair also attended the Grammy Awards at the end of January.

Making the night a family affair, the couple was joined at the event by his brothers Nick and Kevin and their wives Priyanka Chopa Jonas and Danielle Jonas. During the show, the three women, who lovingly refer to each other as the J sisters, posed for a quick photo together in the audience as they supported their husbands, who were nominated for the best pop duo/group performance category for their hit song “Sucker.”

Image zoom Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Image zoom Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas John Shearer/Getty

No stranger to sharing the social media love, the Game of Thrones star and her husband frequently post loving tributes to one another.

“Happiness begins with you, bub 🌹,” Turner wrote earlier this month alongside a photo of her husband giving her a kiss on the head.

Reflecting on the start of a new year, Jonas also called 2019 — the year the pair tied the knot in a Vegas wedding in May 2019 before saying “I do” again in a larger ceremony in June — his best year “so far.”

“Happy New Years Everyone! The best year of my life. So far. 2020 vision all they Way!” he wrote alongside a smiling photo of the pair.